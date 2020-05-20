Coronavirus: Met Gala 2020 Officially Cancelled
The annual Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Fundraiser, Met Gala, has officially been called off. Earlier, the event had been postponed indefinitely due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, as the organizers were hoping to salvage the fashion party of the year, after the pandemic was brought under control.
The annual fundraiser, Met Gala 2020 was supposed to take place on May 4. However, on Tuesday, Met announced that the event will not be taking place this year "due to the global health crisis", as reported by Entertainment Weekly.
Deepika Padukone At Met Gala 2019
NYT Fashion Director and critic, Vanessa Friedman, on Tuesday, took to her Twitter account and revealed, "The Met Gala is officially cancelled for this year; though the museum expects to open in aug., Initially, the days and hours will likely be reduced, and, the Museum will not have tours, talks, concerts, or events through calendar year 2020."
Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas At Met Gala 2019
The 2020 theme was set to explore "how clothes generate temporal associations that conflate the past, present, and future from 1870 to the present"could continue Met Gala 2021. Talking about the theme, "About Time: Fashion and Duration", Andrew Bolton, the Costume Institute's curator told the New York Times, "Fashion is indelibly connected to time. It not only reflects and represents the spirit of the times, but it also changes and develops with the times."
Awkwafina At Met Gala 2019
Met Gala 2020 was set to be hosted by talented stars like Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Louis Vuitton's creative director Nicolas Ghesquiere. Meanwhile, the Costume Institute's exhibit for this year on "About Time: Fashion and Duration", is said to go ahead as planned, from October 29 and run through February 7, 2021, once the museum reopens in mid-August, according to Vogue.
Jared Leto At Met Gala 2019
Many film festivals, concerts and world tours, have been cut short and cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Met Gala 2020 Gets Postponed Due To Coronavirus
DON'T MISS! Deepika Padukone Turns A BARBIE & Priyanka Chopra Looks UNRECOGNIZABLE At MET Gala 2019