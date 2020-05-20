Coronavirus: Met Gala 2020 Officially Cancelled

Deepika Padukone At Met Gala 2019

NYT Fashion Director and critic, Vanessa Friedman, on Tuesday, took to her Twitter account and revealed, "The Met Gala is officially cancelled for this year; though the museum expects to open in aug., Initially, the days and hours will likely be reduced, and, the Museum will not have tours, talks, concerts, or events through calendar year 2020."

Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas At Met Gala 2019

The 2020 theme was set to explore "how clothes generate temporal associations that conflate the past, present, and future from 1870 to the present"could continue Met Gala 2021. Talking about the theme, "About Time: Fashion and Duration", Andrew Bolton, the Costume Institute's curator told the New York Times, "Fashion is indelibly connected to time. It not only reflects and represents the spirit of the times, but it also changes and develops with the times."

Awkwafina At Met Gala 2019

Met Gala 2020 was set to be hosted by talented stars like Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Louis Vuitton's creative director Nicolas Ghesquiere. Meanwhile, the Costume Institute's exhibit for this year on "About Time: Fashion and Duration", is said to go ahead as planned, from October 29 and run through February 7, 2021, once the museum reopens in mid-August, according to Vogue.

Jared Leto At Met Gala 2019

Many film festivals, concerts and world tours, have been cut short and cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.