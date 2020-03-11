Coronavirus Outbreak: After Coachella Music Festival, Will Cannes 2020 Get Cancelled?

The entertainment industry in India has been largely affected by the Coronavirus outbreak. On one hand, shooting schedules of many films have been delayed whereas, on the other hand, quite a few events have been postponed including IIFA 2020. Sadly, the scenario is pretty much the same in Hollywood as well. Yesterday, the makers of the animated movie Peter Rabbit 2 announced that the film's release has been pushed from March to August due to Coronavirus scare.

The release of James Bond movie No Time To Die, starring Daniel Craig in the lead, has been postponed to November as well. Apart from big Hollywood movies, major events and festivals are also getting affected because of the COVID 19 pandemic. The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which was supposed to take place next month, will now happen in October. Stagecoach, which is a country music festival, has also been pushed to October. Emerald City Comic Con and South by Southwest are the other two main events that have been cancelled for now.

Coming to the Cannes Film Festival, the prestigious event is happening from May 14 to 21 this year. And despite the Coronavirus outbreak, the 2020 edition is still very much on. In fact, recently the first case of Coronavirus in Nice, France was confirmed by the city's mayor and since then the festival organizers have been keeping a close watch on the situation. However, no announcement regarding any cancelation or postponement of the festival has been made until now which is surprising.

Anyway, even if the starry event happens in May, it's hard to tell how many celebs will actually turn up at the festival. Interestingly, the Cannes Film Festival isn't covered by insurance, which means if it gets cancelled due to a government order or mandate, the organizers won't be able to claim anything.

ALSO READ

Coronavirus Outbreak: Karan Johar's Takht, Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj & Other Film Shoots Affected