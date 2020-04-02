    For Quick Alerts
      Coronavirus: Tom Hanks 'Terribly Sad' Due To Singer Adam Schlesinger's Sudden Demise

      Several actors and musicians from the US have been reported to have lost their lives due to Coronavirus. A recent report suggests, songwriter Adam Schlesinger, best known for co-founding Fountains of Wayne, has passed away after being diagnosed with Coronavirus.

      Tom Hanks Terribly Sad Due To Adam Schlesingers Demise

      Adam, who was 52, was hospitalized and he is was in critical condition. Actor Tom Hanks, a fan of the singer, too was tested positive for COVID-19 last month. He took to his twitter confirmed the news on Adam's demise. Tom said that he is 'terribly sad' that, they lost Adam to coronavirus.

      He wrote, "There would be no Playtone without Adam Schlesinger, without his That Thing You Do! He was a One-der. Lost him to Covid-19. Terribly sad today. Hanx"

      Fellow singer and Adam's mentee Chris Carrabba also confirmed the news through a twitter post, "I am grasping for the right words. My dear friend Adam Schlesinger has passed away from COVID-19." He also added he knew Adam as a friend and shared his condolences for the family.

      Chris also reminded his fans to stay indoors at all cost. Another Songwriter Diane Warren shared, she was shocked to hear the news. She wrote: "Shit so sorry to hear this. F*** U Covid, RIP Adam Schlesinger. Love and prayers to his family. Thank U for the songs."

      Meanwhile, Coronavirus cases in the US have been growing my the hour, and so has the death toll. Celebrities are doing their best in the US, to help spread awareness about Coronavirus and flatten the curve. Recently Tom and his wife Rita Wilson returned to their home in the US after having survived COVID-19.

      Story first published: Thursday, April 2, 2020, 10:53 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 2, 2020
