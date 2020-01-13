Critics Choice Awards 2020 Full Winners List: Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Takes The Big Win

    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      The 25th Annual Critics Choice Awards took place on Sunday night in Los Angeles. Hosted by actor Taye Diggs, the CCA took place just before the Oscar 2020 nominations on Monday. Some of the big winners of the night were, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood for Best Picture. While, Best Director had two winners, Bong Joon Ho for Parasite and Sam Mendes for the war drama, 1917.

      CCA

      Both film have received wide acclaim by critics, audience and other award shows. They are also highly anticipated to be part of Oscar 2020 nominations. The CCA winners list may not have an impact of Oscar 2020 nominations but it will define the winners of the 92nd Academy Awards.

      Here is the full winners' list of 25th Annual Critics Choice Awards:

      -Film-

      Best Picture

      Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

      Best Actor

      Joaquin Phoenix - Joker

      Best Actress

      Renée Zellweger - Judy

      Best Supporting Role Actor

      Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

      Best Supporting Role Actress

      Laura Dern - Marriage Story

      Best Young Actor/Actress

      Roman Griffin Davis - Jojo Rabbit

      Best Acting Ensemble

      The Irishman

      Best Director

      Bong Joon Ho - Parasite and Sam Mendes - 1917

      Best Original Screenplay

      Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

      Best Adapted Screenplay

      Greta Gerwig - Little Women

      Best Cinematography

      Roger Deakins - 1917

      Best Production Design

      Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

      Best Editing

      Lee Smith - 1917

      Best Costume Design

      Ruth E. Carter - Dolemite Is My Name

      Best Hair And Makeup

      Bombshell

      Best Visual Effects

      Avengers: Endgame

      Best Action Film

      Avengers: Endgame

      Best Comedy Film

      Dolemite Is My Name

      Best Sci-Fi/ Horror Film

      Us

      Best Foreign Language Film

      Parasite

      Best Song

      Glasgow (No Place Like Home) - Wild Rose and (I'm Gonna) Love Me Again - Rocketman

      Best Score

      Hildur Guðnadóttir - Joker

      -TV-

      Best Drama Series

      Succession (HBO)

      Best Actor In Drama Series

      Jeremy Strong - Succession (HBO)

      Best Actress In Drama Series

      Regina King - Watchmen (HBO)

      Best Supporting Actor in Drama Series

      Billy Crudup - The Morning Show (Apple)

      Best Supporting Actress in Drama Series

      Jean Smart - Watchmen (HBO)

      Best Comedy Series

      Fleabag (Amazon)

      Best Actor in Comedy Series

      Bill Hader - Barry (HBO)

      Best Actress in Comedy Series

      Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Fleabag (Amazon)

      Best Supporting Actor in Comedy Series

      Andrew Scott - Fleabag (Amazon)

      Best Supporting Actress in Comedy Series

      Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

      Limited Series

      When They See Us (Netflix)

      Best Film Made for Television

      El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)

      Best Actor in Limited Series or Film Made for Television

      Jharrel Jerome - When They See Us (Netflix)

      Best Actress in Limited Series or Film Made for Television

      Michelle Williams - Fosse/Verdon (FX)

      Best Supporting Actor in Limited Series or Film Made for Television

      Stellan Skarsgård - Chernobyl (HBO)

      Best Supporting Actress in Limite Series or Film Made for Television

      Toni Collette - Unbelievable (Netflix)

      Best Animated Series

      BoJack Horseman (Netflix)

      Best Talk Show

      The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS) and Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

      Best Comedy Special

      Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's All in the Family and The Jeffersons (ABC)

      Lifetime Award

      Eddie Murphy

      #SEEHER AWARD

      Kristen Bell

      Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, Billy Poter, Lucy Hale and many more were dazzling at the red carpet. However, some of the biggest name their remained camera shy or didn't attend the CCA 2020 were Taylor Swift, Jennifer Aniston, Beyonce and more.

      The winning films and shows have been common among the awards season and will also make it to Oscar 2020 nominations. The nomination announced will take place on Monday morning Pacific time, i.e. Monday evening in India.

