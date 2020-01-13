Critics Choice Awards 2020 Full Winners List: Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Takes The Big Win

The 25th Annual Critics Choice Awards took place on Sunday night in Los Angeles. Hosted by actor Taye Diggs, the CCA took place just before the Oscar 2020 nominations on Monday. Some of the big winners of the night were, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood for Best Picture. While, Best Director had two winners, Bong Joon Ho for Parasite and Sam Mendes for the war drama, 1917.

Both film have received wide acclaim by critics, audience and other award shows. They are also highly anticipated to be part of Oscar 2020 nominations. The CCA winners list may not have an impact of Oscar 2020 nominations but it will define the winners of the 92nd Academy Awards.

Here is the full winners' list of 25th Annual Critics Choice Awards:

-Film-

Best Picture

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Best Actor

Joaquin Phoenix - Joker

Best Actress

Renée Zellweger - Judy

Best Supporting Role Actor

Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Best Supporting Role Actress

Laura Dern - Marriage Story

Best Young Actor/Actress

Roman Griffin Davis - Jojo Rabbit

Best Acting Ensemble

The Irishman

Best Director

Bong Joon Ho - Parasite and Sam Mendes - 1917

Best Original Screenplay

Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Best Adapted Screenplay

Greta Gerwig - Little Women

Best Cinematography

Roger Deakins - 1917

Best Production Design

Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

Best Editing

Lee Smith - 1917

Best Costume Design

Ruth E. Carter - Dolemite Is My Name

Best Hair And Makeup

Bombshell

Best Visual Effects

Avengers: Endgame

Best Action Film

Avengers: Endgame

Best Comedy Film

Dolemite Is My Name

Best Sci-Fi/ Horror Film

Us

Best Foreign Language Film

Parasite

Best Song

Glasgow (No Place Like Home) - Wild Rose and (I'm Gonna) Love Me Again - Rocketman

Best Score

Hildur Guðnadóttir - Joker

-TV-

Best Drama Series

Succession (HBO)

Best Actor In Drama Series

Jeremy Strong - Succession (HBO)

Best Actress In Drama Series

Regina King - Watchmen (HBO)

Best Supporting Actor in Drama Series

Billy Crudup - The Morning Show (Apple)

Best Supporting Actress in Drama Series

Jean Smart - Watchmen (HBO)

Best Comedy Series

Fleabag (Amazon)

Best Actor in Comedy Series

Bill Hader - Barry (HBO)

Best Actress in Comedy Series

Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Fleabag (Amazon)

Best Supporting Actor in Comedy Series

Andrew Scott - Fleabag (Amazon)

Best Supporting Actress in Comedy Series

Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Limited Series

When They See Us (Netflix)

Best Film Made for Television

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)

Best Actor in Limited Series or Film Made for Television

Jharrel Jerome - When They See Us (Netflix)

Best Actress in Limited Series or Film Made for Television

Michelle Williams - Fosse/Verdon (FX)

Best Supporting Actor in Limited Series or Film Made for Television

Stellan Skarsgård - Chernobyl (HBO)

Best Supporting Actress in Limite Series or Film Made for Television

Toni Collette - Unbelievable (Netflix)

Best Animated Series

BoJack Horseman (Netflix)

Best Talk Show

The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS) and Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

Best Comedy Special

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's All in the Family and The Jeffersons (ABC)

Lifetime Award

Eddie Murphy

#SEEHER AWARD

Kristen Bell

Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, Billy Poter, Lucy Hale and many more were dazzling at the red carpet. However, some of the biggest name their remained camera shy or didn't attend the CCA 2020 were Taylor Swift, Jennifer Aniston, Beyonce and more.

The winning films and shows have been common among the awards season and will also make it to Oscar 2020 nominations. The nomination announced will take place on Monday morning Pacific time, i.e. Monday evening in India.

