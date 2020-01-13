Critics Choice Awards 2020 Full Winners List: Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Takes The Big Win
The 25th Annual Critics Choice Awards took place on Sunday night in Los Angeles. Hosted by actor Taye Diggs, the CCA took place just before the Oscar 2020 nominations on Monday. Some of the big winners of the night were, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood for Best Picture. While, Best Director had two winners, Bong Joon Ho for Parasite and Sam Mendes for the war drama, 1917.
Both film have received wide acclaim by critics, audience and other award shows. They are also highly anticipated to be part of Oscar 2020 nominations. The CCA winners list may not have an impact of Oscar 2020 nominations but it will define the winners of the 92nd Academy Awards.
Here is the full winners' list of 25th Annual Critics Choice Awards:
-Film-
Best Picture
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Best Actor
Joaquin Phoenix - Joker
Best Actress
Renée Zellweger - Judy
Best Supporting Role Actor
Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Best Supporting Role Actress
Laura Dern - Marriage Story
Best Young Actor/Actress
Roman Griffin Davis - Jojo Rabbit
Best Acting Ensemble
The Irishman
Best Director
Bong Joon Ho - Parasite and Sam Mendes - 1917
Best Original Screenplay
Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Best Adapted Screenplay
Greta Gerwig - Little Women
Best Cinematography
Roger Deakins - 1917
Best Production Design
Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Best Editing
Lee Smith - 1917
Best Costume Design
Ruth E. Carter - Dolemite Is My Name
Best Hair And Makeup
Bombshell
Best Visual Effects
Avengers: Endgame
Best Action Film
Avengers: Endgame
Best Comedy Film
Dolemite Is My Name
Best Sci-Fi/ Horror Film
Us
Best Foreign Language Film
Parasite
Best Song
Glasgow (No Place Like Home) - Wild Rose and (I'm Gonna) Love Me Again - Rocketman
Best Score
Hildur Guðnadóttir - Joker
-TV-
Best Drama Series
Succession (HBO)
Best Actor In Drama Series
Jeremy Strong - Succession (HBO)
Best Actress In Drama Series
Regina King - Watchmen (HBO)
Best Supporting Actor in Drama Series
Billy Crudup - The Morning Show (Apple)
Best Supporting Actress in Drama Series
Jean Smart - Watchmen (HBO)
Best Comedy Series
Fleabag (Amazon)
Best Actor in Comedy Series
Bill Hader - Barry (HBO)
Best Actress in Comedy Series
Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Fleabag (Amazon)
Best Supporting Actor in Comedy Series
Andrew Scott - Fleabag (Amazon)
Best Supporting Actress in Comedy Series
Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Limited Series
When They See Us (Netflix)
Best Film Made for Television
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)
Best Actor in Limited Series or Film Made for Television
Jharrel Jerome - When They See Us (Netflix)
Best Actress in Limited Series or Film Made for Television
Michelle Williams - Fosse/Verdon (FX)
Best Supporting Actor in Limited Series or Film Made for Television
Stellan Skarsgård - Chernobyl (HBO)
Best Supporting Actress in Limite Series or Film Made for Television
Toni Collette - Unbelievable (Netflix)
Best Animated Series
BoJack Horseman (Netflix)
Best Talk Show
The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS) and Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
Best Comedy Special
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's All in the Family and The Jeffersons (ABC)
Lifetime Award
Eddie Murphy
#SEEHER AWARD
Kristen Bell
Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, Billy Poter, Lucy Hale and many more were dazzling at the red carpet. However, some of the biggest name their remained camera shy or didn't attend the CCA 2020 were Taylor Swift, Jennifer Aniston, Beyonce and more.
The winning films and shows have been common among the awards season and will also make it to Oscar 2020 nominations. The nomination announced will take place on Monday morning Pacific time, i.e. Monday evening in India.
