Daniel Craig's No Time To Die Is The Longest Bond Movie Ever?

Daniel Craig is all set for his last outing as James Bond in the upcoming spy thriller of the series titled, No Time To Die. Other than being Daniel's last Bond movie, the film will also be making a new record for being the longest Bond film ever.

According to listings on the US cinema chain websites like AMC and Regal, the new Bond film clocks in at about 163 minute as the final run time. The production company, Universal Pictures, however, is yet to confirm the news.

Looks like we have our final #NoTimeToDie running time - 163 minutes. Been popping up on various international distribution sources and cinema websites and now also on the Regal website. https://t.co/s1mKvDyXS5 pic.twitter.com/58ALFeSz4c — Anton Volkov (@antovolk) February 26, 2020

Daniel's previous 2015 release Spectre also had one of the longest run time for a 007 movie. And his 2008 film Quantum of Solace was said to be the shortest Bond film with a run time of 106 minutes. The 25th film in the series, No Time To Die has been making the headlines for a number of reasons including the theme song featuring Grammy Award winner Billie Eilish.

Other than Daniel Craig, the film also stars Rami Malek, Ben Whishaw, Lea Seydoux and Naomie Harris in pivotal roles. No Time To Die is set to release on April 10 in the US and will hit the screens in India a week before on April 2, 2020.

