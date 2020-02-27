    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Daniel Craig's No Time To Die Is The Longest Bond Movie Ever?

      By
      |

      Daniel Craig is all set for his last outing as James Bond in the upcoming spy thriller of the series titled, No Time To Die. Other than being Daniel's last Bond movie, the film will also be making a new record for being the longest Bond film ever.

      no time to die

      According to listings on the US cinema chain websites like AMC and Regal, the new Bond film clocks in at about 163 minute as the final run time. The production company, Universal Pictures, however, is yet to confirm the news.

      Daniel's previous 2015 release Spectre also had one of the longest run time for a 007 movie. And his 2008 film Quantum of Solace was said to be the shortest Bond film with a run time of 106 minutes. The 25th film in the series, No Time To Die has been making the headlines for a number of reasons including the theme song featuring Grammy Award winner Billie Eilish.

      Other than Daniel Craig, the film also stars Rami Malek, Ben Whishaw, Lea Seydoux and Naomie Harris in pivotal roles. No Time To Die is set to release on April 10 in the US and will hit the screens in India a week before on April 2, 2020.

      'No Time to Die' China Premiere And Tour Cancelled Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

      Billie Eilish Releases James Bond's Chilling Theme Song, 'No Time To Die'

      Story first published: Thursday, February 27, 2020, 16:10 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 27, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X