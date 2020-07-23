Daniel Radcliffe Had Almost Quit Acting Before Being Cast As Harry Potter

How Emma Watson And Ruprt Grint Got Cast

Talking about Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, she revealed that they stood out and were cast quickly. Hirshenson continued, "We must've had about six Harrys, only two or three Hermiones - there wasn't a lot - and there was probably five-ish Rons. For the Hermiones, as soon as Emma came on, there were six of us in the screening room. We just gasped. It was like, ‘Oh my God.' Like, ‘Whoaaa!' She took up the screen." She added that it was Grint's face that sold him as Ron.

It Was Between Daniel And An Older Kid

Revealing how Harry was finally cast, Janet said they had shortlisted two kids, "The other kid was terrific and very vulnerable and very Harry-looking, but besides that, Harry was going to become a very powerful kid, too. And Daniel had both sides. He was very vulnerable, but the other kid - it was like, he [was] not going to have the balls that Daniel has, to put it that way."

In The End It Was Their Chemistry As Co-stars

The last draw was when the makers saw all three of them together, it was the same chemistry that millions still enjoy watching on screen. "After we chose, they pulled the three of them up to Chris's office, not telling them they got the part, but they were standing there, the three of them, looking at each other, probably figuring, ‘I think we may be it.' So they told them they had it. ‘Yay, yay, yay,' and then they started chattering amongst themselves because they hadn't known each other very much. Emma asked Daniel if he liked the books and he said, ‘Yeah, I like WWF better, and she did a harumph or some Hermione thing that was so perfect, just as herself. ‘[Gasp] WWF!' And we just all were like, ‘Whoa, this is them.'"

Daniel Radcliffe was last seen in an action comedy film, Guns Akimbo, which released in September 2019.