David Schwimmer Wanted To Work With A More Diverse Cast On Friends

The 90s hit sitcom, Friends has been one of the biggest shows internationally. While the beloved show has won millions of hearts, some of the show's aspects will not sit right with today's audience. Over the years, Friends has been criticized for having an all-white main cast and David Schwimmer, who played Ross Geller, agrees.

Earlier this week, David Schwimmer said in an interview that the show should have had more diversity. "It felt wrong that there was not enough representation on the show," he said. He also revealed that he wanted Ross to date "women of all races," and pushed for his character to date more women of colour.

Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman has also agreed with the lack of diversity and had said earlier that she "would have made very different decisions" had it aired today.

However, David also praised the show's creators for some of the more progressive aspects of Friends including Ross co-parenting with his lesbian ex-wife and her partner, Phoebe becoming a surrogate as well as Rachel choosing to be a single parent. Talking about the same David added, "[Friends] was doing some incredible things. The way they portrayed gay marriage on the show and how we as a family made it work, I thought was great."

Friends was all set to rerun on HBO's streaming platform HBO MAX with a reunion special, but the production had been delayed due to the ongoing pandemic. David revealed that the cast will shoot for the awaited special in August or when it is safe to do so.

Friends Reunion Is Happening, Jennifer Aniston And Mathew Perry Announce The Good News

Did You Know? Zee TV Aired A Hindi Version Of Friends Starring Cyrus, Nikhil Chinapa & Simone Singh!