    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      David Schwimmer Wanted To Work With A More Diverse Cast On Friends

      By
      |

      The 90s hit sitcom, Friends has been one of the biggest shows internationally. While the beloved show has won millions of hearts, some of the show's aspects will not sit right with today's audience. Over the years, Friends has been criticized for having an all-white main cast and David Schwimmer, who played Ross Geller, agrees.

      David Schwimmer Wanted To Work With A More Diverse Cast On Friends

      Earlier this week, David Schwimmer said in an interview that the show should have had more diversity. "It felt wrong that there was not enough representation on the show," he said. He also revealed that he wanted Ross to date "women of all races," and pushed for his character to date more women of colour.

      Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman has also agreed with the lack of diversity and had said earlier that she "would have made very different decisions" had it aired today.

      David Schwimmer Wanted To Work With A More Diverse Cast On Friends

      However, David also praised the show's creators for some of the more progressive aspects of Friends including Ross co-parenting with his lesbian ex-wife and her partner, Phoebe becoming a surrogate as well as Rachel choosing to be a single parent. Talking about the same David added, "[Friends] was doing some incredible things. The way they portrayed gay marriage on the show and how we as a family made it work, I thought was great."

      Friends was all set to rerun on HBO's streaming platform HBO MAX with a reunion special, but the production had been delayed due to the ongoing pandemic. David revealed that the cast will shoot for the awaited special in August or when it is safe to do so.

      Friends Reunion Is Happening, Jennifer Aniston And Mathew Perry Announce The Good News

      Did You Know? Zee TV Aired A Hindi Version Of Friends Starring Cyrus, Nikhil Chinapa & Simone Singh!

      Read more about: david schwimmer friends hbo
      Story first published: Thursday, July 9, 2020, 11:12 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 9, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X