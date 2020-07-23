    For Quick Alerts
      Demi Lovato Announces She Is Engaged To Boyfriend Max Ehrich

      Fans of singer and actress Demi Lovato are excited to hear the news of her engagement. Demi took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture with fiance Max Ehrich, showing off her diamond ring.

      Demi posted a series of pictures with Max and wrote an emotional note in the caption. "When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his "little partner" - something that might've sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me, it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I'm officially going to be someone else's partner," she began.

      Talking about Max she added, "@maxehrich -- I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can't describe to anyone who hasn't experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I've never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I'm honoured to accept your hand in marriage."

      Demi is looking forward to starting a family as she concluded the post saying, "I love you more than a caption could express but I'm ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here's to our future!!!!" .

      The duo met five months ago for the first time and soon began dating. Max, just like Demi, is a singer, actor and a dancer. He has been part of films and shows like High School Musical 3: Senior Year, iCarly TV movie iStart A Fan War. Netflix's original Walk Ride Rodeo, and more. While sharing the news on his Instagram account, Max wrote, "Ahhhh ... You are every love song, every film, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner in life. Words cannot express how infinitely in love with you I am forever and always and then some."

      Calling Demi his miracle he added, "I cannot spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife. here's to forever baby ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh I'm so excited you are the most beautiful inside and out in the entire world & I couldn't be more grateful God brought us together I LOVE YOU SO MUCH @ddlovato AND WILL FOREVER CHERISH YOUR PURE, BEAUTIFUL, INFINITE SOUL."

      The engagement post by the duo received a lot of love from fans and the follow celebrities. Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt also dropped heart emojis in the comments section congratulating the couple.

      Story first published: Thursday, July 23, 2020, 16:42 [IST]
