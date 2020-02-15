    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Did Matt Reeves Watch This Twilight Clip Before Casting Robert Pattinson As Batman

      By
      |

      Robert Pattinson is currently making headlines for taking up the DCEU's biggest comic book character to the screen. The Twilight actor will be seen as the cape crusader for the first time, but the actor had predicted the same back in 2010.

      robert pattinson

      Director Matt Reeves yesterday has unveiled the first look of Robert as Batman on Twitter and called it a camera test for the actor. However, another Twitter account grabbed eyes balls on social media, with a clip of Pattinson from the Twilight Saga series.

      The official account of Twilight film retweeted a clip and quoted to Matt Reeves, camera test of Robert as Batman. The clip from the sets of The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010). In the video, when Bella (Kriste Stewart) says "I'm scared," Rob's Edward quips, "I'm Batman."

      The clip has fans wondering if the actor predicted the casting a decade ago or did filmmaker Matt Reeves cast him because of it. Robert is currently shooting for the 2021 release. The film also stars Zoe Kravitz and Colin Farrell, in leading roles.

      Robert will also be seen in another anticipated release of 2020, he is set to star alongside John David Washington, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh in Christopher Nolan's Tenet. The film will hit screens on July 17, 2020.

      Batman: Robert Pattinson Rocks Batsuit As Dark Knight In First Look

      According To Science Robert Pattinson Is The Most Handsome Man In The World

      Story first published: Saturday, February 15, 2020, 14:37 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 15, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X