Did Tom Cruise Take An 11-Hour Flight From US To UK To Avoid 14 Days Quarantine Rule?
American actor Tom Cruise is all set to restart filming for Mission: Impossible 7, which was also one of the first films to postpone its shooting, due to the COVID-19 threats. A recent report revealed that Tom Cruise recently travelled to the UK via an 11-hour flight, to avoid the new quarantine rules imposed by the country.
The UK government has imposed a new rule this week, stating that people immigrating to the UK are now required to stay in quarantine for 14 days. According to a report in Republic World, a source revealed that it was no coincidence the filmmaker didn't want the lead actor in quarantine for two weeks while they are getting ready to shoot for the upcoming Mission: Impossible sequel. Tom Cruise took the last-minute flight to the UK, just to reach in time on Sunday, before the restrictions were imposed.
Mission: Impossible 7 Shooting To Start Soon
The source also revealed that since there have been several delays to the film already, the makers are keen to restart the shooting as soon as possible.
Tom Cruise To Return To Screen After Two Years
Earlier, a UK tabloid speculated that the makers are building a COVID-19 free village at an abandoned RAF site in Oxfordshire to ensure the film's shooting takes place without any hiccups. On the other hand, Daily Mail reported that cast will stay in VIP Winnebago trailers during the shoot.
Tom Cruise Will Also Be Seen In Top Gun: Maverick
Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, Mission: Impossible 7 will bring back Tom Cruise on screen after two years. The film also stars Alec Baldwin, Vanessa Kirby, Rebecca Ferguson and Simon Pegg in pivotal roles. Mission: Impossible 7 was scheduled to release on July 23, 2020, but due to the filming delays and the Coronavirus pandemic, it has been postponed to November 19, 2021.
Tom Cruise is also waiting for the release of Top Gun sequel, titled, Top Gun: Maverick, scheduled to release on December 23, 2020.
Tom Cruise Is Building A Coronavirus-Free Village To Shoot Mission: Impossible 7?
Tom Cruise To Shoot His Next Film In Space With NASA And Elon Musk's SpaceX