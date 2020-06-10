Did Tom Cruise Take An 11-Hour Flight From US To UK To Avoid 14 Days Quarantine Rule?

Mission: Impossible 7 Shooting To Start Soon

The source also revealed that since there have been several delays to the film already, the makers are keen to restart the shooting as soon as possible.

Tom Cruise To Return To Screen After Two Years

Earlier, a UK tabloid speculated that the makers are building a COVID-19 free village at an abandoned RAF site in Oxfordshire to ensure the film's shooting takes place without any hiccups. On the other hand, Daily Mail reported that cast will stay in VIP Winnebago trailers during the shoot.

Tom Cruise Will Also Be Seen In Top Gun: Maverick

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, Mission: Impossible 7 will bring back Tom Cruise on screen after two years. The film also stars Alec Baldwin, Vanessa Kirby, Rebecca Ferguson and Simon Pegg in pivotal roles. Mission: Impossible 7 was scheduled to release on July 23, 2020, but due to the filming delays and the Coronavirus pandemic, it has been postponed to November 19, 2021.

Tom Cruise is also waiting for the release of Top Gun sequel, titled, Top Gun: Maverick, scheduled to release on December 23, 2020.