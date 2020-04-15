Disney+ Hotstar Premium To Launch All 31 Seasons Of 'The Simpsons'

After its successful launch in India, Disney+ Hotstar is set to bring all the 31 seasons of iconic show The Simpsons. Created by Matt Groening, globally recognized as a pioneering animator, The Simpsons made its debut in 1989 and is the longest-running sitcom in American history with a collection of over 675 episodes spanning 31 seasons all of which will be available on Disney+ Hotstar Premium from April 15.

Episodes of the latest season of this iconic show will be available to stream on the platform just minutes after the US. The popular 2007 feature film The Simpsons Movie and the recently released short film Playdate with Destiny will also be available.

Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie, the yellow family of five, have emerged as pop-culture icons over the years in the series, which is a satirical depiction of a working-class life.

The platform has launched a number of popular shows and Hollywood blockbusters, including films from Marvel's library such as The Avengers, Iron Man, Thor: Ragnarok and hit animated films like Frozen II and Toy Story 4.

Disney+ Originals including The Mandalorian, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Lady and the Tramp are also available on Disney+ Hotstar.

