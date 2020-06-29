Disney Moves Mulan's Release Date From July To August 21

Mulan Was Set To Release On July 24

Walt Disney co-chairman and creative officer Alan Hom released a statement saying, "While the pandemic has changed our release plans for Mulan and we will continue to be flexible as conditions require, it has not changed our belief in the power of this film and its message of hope and perseverance."

Tenet's New Release Date In August 12

Alan Bergman, co-chairman of The Walt Disney Studios, added, "Director Niki Caro and our cast and crew have created a beautiful, epic, and moving film that is everything the cinematic experience should be, and that's where we believe it belongs - on the world stage and the big screen for audiences around the globe to enjoy together."

Mulan Will Now Release After Tenet

China being a big market for Hollywood and with the country still reluctant to open theatres due to the second wave of COVID-19, Hollywood is yet to see how the second half of 2020 will turn out to be.

Disney's live-action Mulan worth $200 million stars Liu Yifei, Donnie Yen, Jet Li and more in lead roles. Directed by Niki Caro, the film follows the story of a young girl, who disguises herself as a male soldier in the imperial army.