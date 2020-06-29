Disney Moves Mulan's Release Date From July To August 21
On Friday, Disney revealed that the studio is moving the release date of Niki Caro's Mulan from July 25 to August 21. The news came after Tenet's release was also pushed from July 30 to August 12.
The big releases in the coming months will mostly come from Warner Bros., Disney and Paramount, and all have moved their releases to August, with COVID-19 cases surging in the US. As theatres in big cities like New York and Los Angeles are yet to open, according to reports, California has provided new guidelines for cinemas to reopen. However, Los Angeles County hasn't given permission to open the cinemas and neither are the viewers ready to hit the theatres.
Walt Disney co-chairman and creative officer Alan Hom released a statement saying, "While the pandemic has changed our release plans for Mulan and we will continue to be flexible as conditions require, it has not changed our belief in the power of this film and its message of hope and perseverance."
Alan Bergman, co-chairman of The Walt Disney Studios, added, "Director Niki Caro and our cast and crew have created a beautiful, epic, and moving film that is everything the cinematic experience should be, and that's where we believe it belongs - on the world stage and the big screen for audiences around the globe to enjoy together."
China being a big market for Hollywood and with the country still reluctant to open theatres due to the second wave of COVID-19, Hollywood is yet to see how the second half of 2020 will turn out to be.
Disney's live-action Mulan worth $200 million stars Liu Yifei, Donnie Yen, Jet Li and more in lead roles. Directed by Niki Caro, the film follows the story of a young girl, who disguises herself as a male soldier in the imperial army.
