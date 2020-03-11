Disney Ropes In Newcomers Alexander Molony And Ever Anderson For Live Action Peter Pan
Disney Studios has found its Peter Pan and Wendy in newcomers Alexander Molony and Ever Anderson for its live-action movie titled Peter Pan & Wendy.
Molony, a native New Zealand actor, and Anderson, daughter of actor Milla Jovovich and director Paul W S Anderson, will play the title roles in the re-imagining of the 1953 animated classic, sources told Variety.
Based on JM Barrie's book, the story will revolve around Peter, a boy who wouldn't age and Wendy, a girl who accompanies him to the magical world of Neverland.
There were rumours that Peter Pan & Wendy will be released on the studio's streaming service Disney Plus, but as per the insiders, the release is expected to be theatrical.
Peter Pan is the latest live-action remake of a classic Disney animated film, following this month's remake of Mulan. A sequel to 2019's Aladdin is also in the works.
