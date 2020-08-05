Disney's Mulan To Skip Major Theatrical Release; Heads To Streaming Platform With An Additional Fee

Mulan To Stream On Disney+ With Additional Costs

Since Disney+ is not available everywhere, the company has plans to release it in theatres in limited cities as well. Disney charging an additional fee for Mulan is not out of the usual, since the film's production costs over 200 million dollars. Yet it is unclear as to why Disney chose to release the film digitally, unlike Warner Bros., who have decided to wait for a theatrical release with Tenet.

Mulan's Live Action Version Is One Of The Most Awaited Release On 2020

Earlier in June, Disney executives Alan Horn and Alan Bergman said that Mulan was, "Everything the cinematic experience should be, and that's where we believe it belongs-on the world stage and the big screen for audiences around the globe to enjoy together."

Mulan Will Release On September 4

The live-action version of the animated film Mulan was originally set for a March 27 release but was pushed back due to the COVID-19. Mulan first postponed to late July, was pushed back once again in August, but as COVID-19 cases increase across the US, the film has now moved to the streaming platform.