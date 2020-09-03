Dwayne Johnson Reveals He And Family Tested Positive For COVID-19; They Are Now Recovering
Dwayne Johnson on Wednesday took to Instagram and shared with his fans that he has won the fight against COVID-19. He also went on to warn others that the virus was a formidable foe even for him. The Rock revealed that he and his family had tested positive for Coronavirus about three weeks ago, and are now on the other side of their illness.
Talking to his fans through a video shared on Instagram he said, "I can tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family." He Added, "And for me personally, too, as well, and I've gone through some doozies in the past."
Dwayne Shared His Kids Had Mild Symptoms
Johnson added that while his two young daughters, who are aged 4 and 2, exhibited mild symptoms, however, it was a different story for him and his wife, Lauren Hashian. He added in the clip, "But I am happy to tell you guys that we as a family are good. We are on the other end of it. We are on the other side. We are no longer contagious. And we are -- thank god -- we are healthy."
He Urged Fans To Exercise Precaution When Meeting Family And Friends
Johnson said he believes they contracted the virus from close family friends and encouraged everyone to take extreme caution when meeting friends or family. Talking about his health, the wrestling star added, "I've gotten knocked about and gotten my a-- kicked a little bit in the past with some challenges, but testing positive for Covid-19 is much different than overcoming nasty injuries or being evicted or even being broke, which I have been more than a few times."
Dwayne Johnson Will Be Seen In The Film Black Adam
Dwayne concluded the video by saying, "The reason why I feel this is different is because my number one priority is to always protect my family and protect my children, my loved ones."
Some of the other celebrities who contracted the virus include Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina, actors Indira Varma, Kristofer Hivju, Olga Kurylenko, Rachel Matthews and Daniel Dae Kim. Celebrities shared the details of their symptoms and treatment with fans urging them to stay safe.
Spanish Actor Antonio Banderas Tests Positive For COVID-19
Black Adam Will 'Probably' Start Production By Summer End: Dwayne Johnson