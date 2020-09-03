Dwayne Johnson Reveals He And Family Tested Positive For COVID-19; They Are Now Recovering

Dwayne Shared His Kids Had Mild Symptoms

Johnson added that while his two young daughters, who are aged 4 and 2, exhibited mild symptoms, however, it was a different story for him and his wife, Lauren Hashian. He added in the clip, "But I am happy to tell you guys that we as a family are good. We are on the other end of it. We are on the other side. We are no longer contagious. And we are -- thank god -- we are healthy."

He Urged Fans To Exercise Precaution When Meeting Family And Friends

Johnson said he believes they contracted the virus from close family friends and encouraged everyone to take extreme caution when meeting friends or family. Talking about his health, the wrestling star added, "I've gotten knocked about and gotten my a-- kicked a little bit in the past with some challenges, but testing positive for Covid-19 is much different than overcoming nasty injuries or being evicted or even being broke, which I have been more than a few times."

Dwayne concluded the video by saying, "The reason why I feel this is different is because my number one priority is to always protect my family and protect my children, my loved ones."

Some of the other celebrities who contracted the virus include Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina, actors Indira Varma, Kristofer Hivju, Olga Kurylenko, Rachel Matthews and Daniel Dae Kim. Celebrities shared the details of their symptoms and treatment with fans urging them to stay safe.