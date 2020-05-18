Dwayne Johnson Says He Is Proud Of Daughter Simone For Joining WWE

Hollywood action star Dwayne Johnson says it's a proud moment for him to see his daughter Simone following in his footsteps and join WWE. Johnson, who had a long career in professional wrestling before becoming a Hollywood star, said Simone, 18, will be the youngest signee in the history of WWE.

"She signed her contract with the WWE, it just blows my mind," Johnson told Jimmy Fallon via video chat on The Tonight Show.

"First of all, I mean, what an honour that my daughter wants to follow in my footsteps. But more importantly, follow in my footsteps sounds clich, but she actually wants to blaze her own path, which is just so important. She wound up being the youngest signee in the history of the company, by the way, he added.

Johnson, who shares Simone with former spouse Dany Garcia, said his daughter started training at the age of 16.

"She was working her a** off. Quietly, under the radar, in the ring, getting thrown around, and all the bumps and bruises that go with pro wrestling. And she hung in there, I'm very, very proud of her."

WWE had announced in February that Simone has officially signed with the company.

She is the fourth generation from her family to join pro-wrestling. Her father, under the name The Rock, was a 10-time world champion, while her late grandfather, Rocky Johnson, and her great-grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, were both inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Dwayne Johnson's Daughter Signs WWE Contract, Will Start Training To Carry On Family Legacy

Shazam 2: Dwayne Johnson Reveals Details About 'Black Adam', Will Start Shooting In 2020