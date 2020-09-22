Ellen DeGeneres On Toxic Workplace Allegations For The First Time: We Are Starting A New Chapter

On Monday, Ellen's opening monologue for the new season of The Ellen DeGeneres Show appeared on YouTube. The daytime chat show host, finally went on to address the toxic workplace allegations and apologized to viewers. She also talked about the rumours of her being mean and said, she is not a good enough actor to hide her mean streak for a decade.

Ellen in the video can be seen talking to her virtual audience. She said, "As you may have heard, this summer there were allegations of a toxic work environment at our show and then there was an investigation. I learned that things happened here that never should have happened. I take that very seriously and I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected. I know that I'm in a position of privilege and power and I realized that with that comes responsibility, and I take responsibility for what happens at my show."

The backlash began a month ago with dozens of current and former employees saying that executive producers on the show are engaged in rampant sexual misconduct and harassment. Ellen added that after having a lot of conversation with the makers about the show, "We have made the necessary changes and today we are starting a new chapter."

Ellen On Being Called Out For Being Rude Ellen also advised others not to pick the nickname 'be kind lady' as she addressed rumours about her mean behaviour. She claimed to have been working on herself being impenitent and joked about how slowly the progress is going. "The truth is I am that person that you see on TV, and I am also a lot of other things,"said Ellen. tWitch Turns Co-executive Producer For The Daytime Chat Show Apart from Ellen, tWitch was also present on the stage. DeGeneres shared with viewers that Stephen "tWitch" Boss, who's been a DJ on her show since 2014, has been promoted to co-executive producer. tWitch Open Up On The Ellen DeGeneres Show Talking about the allegations and a tough summer, tWitch added, "There's been a lot of learning, a lot of discussions, a lot of listening. You and I have had numerous discussions and for me, I'm just so excited to be back here in the studio so we can do what we do best, which is bring laughter, love, and fun and also lead by example by putting our best foot forward after a bounce back. It's all love." Notably, The Ellen DeGeneres Show season 18 will have a virtual audience and a limited staff due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Returns For Season 18; Ellen Assures She Will Talk About Allegations