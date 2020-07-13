Elvis Presley’s Grandson Benjamin Keough Passes Away At 27

Benjamin Keough, the grandson of Elvis Presley and son of singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley, was found dead on early Sunday (July 12, 2020) morning in the 24800 block of Alexandra Court in Calabasas, a city in Los Angeles County. According to TOI, his mother's manager confirmed the news of the 27-year-old's demise to AFP, with the local media reporting the death as an apparent suicide.

As per BNO News, Benjamin suffered a single gunshot wound to the upper torso and was pronounced dead at the scene. The report suggested that the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said detectives are investigating Sunday's shooting.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lisa's representative, Roger Widynowski said, "Lisa is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter, Riley. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life."

Nancy Sinatra tweeted, "Sweet, sweet princess, what a terrible tragedy. @LisaPresley I have known you since before your mama gave birth to you, never dreaming you would have pain like this in your life. I'm so very sorry. 💔😢 I'm here."

Lisa Marie Presley had Benjamin Keough and Riley Keough (who is an actress), with her former husband Danny Keough. The singer also has twins from another marriage.

Little was known about him despite his famous family, as Benjamin had kept a low profile throughout the years. He had a striking resemblance to his famous singer-actor grandfather. Benjamin was a musician and had struck a record deal back in 2009 worth $5 million. He had also done some acting. One of the last times he was seen with the family was in 2017, during the 40-year death anniversary of Elvis at Graceland in Memphis.

Also Read: Kanye West Reveals He Contracted Coronavirus In February