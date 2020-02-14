    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Enrique Iglesias Welcomes Third Child With Wife Anna Kournikova

      By
      |

      Singer-Songwriter, Enrique Iglesias has welcomed his third child with former tennis player and wife Anna Kournikova. He shared the happy news with fans on Thursday with a special Instagram post.

      Enrique Iglesias

      The two welcomed their new born on January 30, 2020, and shared pictures on the day before Valentines Day. One of the posts shows Enrique holding his newborn in the delivery room while dressed in the green scrubs. The caption to the post read, "My Sunshine, 01.30.2020".

      View this post on Instagram

      My Sunshine 01.30.2020

      A post shared by Enrique Iglesias (@enriqueiglesias) on Feb 13, 2020 at 10:13am PST

      Anna also shared several pictures with the baby, post delivery and captioned them the same way. Kournikova in one of the picture can be seen cradling her daughter to her chest and another of one shows her holding the baby as Iglesias kisses her forehead.

      View this post on Instagram

      My Sunshine 01.30.2020

      A post shared by Anna Kournikova Iglesias (@annakournikova) on Feb 13, 2020 at 10:27am PST

      View this post on Instagram

      01.30.2020

      A post shared by Anna Kournikova Iglesias (@annakournikova) on Feb 13, 2020 at 10:42am PST

      Enrique's newborn baby girl, whose name has not been confirmed yet, comes after the couple's 2-year-old twins, Lucy and Nicholas. Enrique Iglesias and Anna have been together for over 20 years and tied the knot in 2001.

      ALSO READ: Justin Bieber Releases New Albums 'Changes' On Valentine's Day 2020

      Watch Hugh Jackman Share An Epic Moment With Wolverine Fan

      Read more about: enrique iglesias hollywood
      Story first published: Friday, February 14, 2020, 15:25 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 14, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X