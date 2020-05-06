'Extraction' Sequel Will Be Shot Internationally With Same Character, Says Joe Russo

Director Producer Joe Russo is looking forward to the sequel to the Chris Hemsworth-starrer and one thing that he wants to carry over is the less USA feel of the story. Extraction was set in Dhaka, Bangladesh and predominantly shot in India and Thailand with a host of Indian talent in Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda and Priyanshu Painyuli.

Russo, who wrote the script and co-produced with Hemsworth, said he has been in touch with Netflix for the sequel for a little over a month.

"Everyone was very happy with the movie and very excited about it. There was good energy going into the release. And certainly the release cemented it. But yeah, it had been a conversation that's been going on for a little over a month, he told Collider in an interview.

Extraction, which started streaming from April 24, is expected to draw 90 million viewers in four weeks of its release, according to Netflix.

Russo said they knew they had a good film going into the release. The film's numbers on the streamer confirmed their faith in exploring a potential second part.

"And now we're just going to go explore what potential story there could be moving forward with this character. With Anthony (Russo) and I, everything we do is story based, we got to find the right story to tell to know that, Yeah, we're going to go make the film.'

The director did not say anything definite on stuntman-turned-director Sam Hargrave's return on the sequel but said Netflix was "blown away" by his work on the film that has earned special praise for a 12-minute-long seemingly one-take shot.

"I don't think the sequel's going to be filmed without Sam, he added.

But one thing that Russo is sure about is telling stories that explore international markets and locations.

Well I think what was compelling about our approach to this one and has been informed by our time spent working on Marvel films and traveling the world is hopefully gaining a deeper understanding of international markets and telling stories that explore in the films [and] that are less U.S.A.' in the story. I think that that was very successful in this film and something that we would continue to do on a future movie in this franchise, he said.

Given the open-ended nature of the final scene, there is speculation that the new story will be set before the happenings of Extraction but Russo declined to speak on that aspect.

"We're not going to confirm or deny one way or the other, it's early days. But we need to go on a deep dive and find out where the best next story lives.

