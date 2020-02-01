F9: Fast Saga Trailer Brings Back Han, Dominic To Fight His Brother Jacob

The makers of Fast And Furious franchise surprised the fan base with the trailer release of the ninth instalment, F9: Fast Saga. While it was known, Dominic's sister and Brian's wife, Mia will be reprising her role, it came as a shock when the trailer also featured the previous known dead character Han Lue.

Released with the #JusticeForHan, the film is set to once again play on the idea of family. Dominic Toretto in the trailer faces a new foe from his past, Jacob. The trailer starts with the scene from the teaser. After Letty gives little Brain the neckless, Dom meets his old crew including, Mia and Letty.

We are then introduced to Dom's past, aka Jacob played by John Cena. His character is described as an assassin and a super thief. When asked who he is, Letty lets everyone know, he is Dom's brother. Jacob is now working with Charlize Theron character, Cipher, the ultimate bad boy in the series currently.

The five-minute-long trailer takes us to several different countries including London, where we meet Deckard Shaw's mother. There is also a chance, Jason Standom will have a cameo in the film. After several high octane fight scenes and blown up cars, choppers and tanks, we are finally introduced to a Han Lue played by Sung Kang. He just walks in casually, eating like there is no reason why he shouldn't be there.

Kang made an appearance at the trailer premiere in Miami, and said, "[Director Justin Lin and I] know who and what Han is. And we're older now. This Han is older. The things that we learned as men in our personal lives, I hope it can transcend on-screen."

The series earlier also brought back Letty, who was also presumed dead in a firey car. At the end of Tokyo Drift, Han was killed by Jason Statham's villainous Deckard Shaw. Shaw and Dominic have made up over the past few films, it can be assumed Shaw must have revealed to Dom at some point, that Han is still alive, which also explains why Dominic looks so calm after Han's visit.

We may finally find out what actually happened to Han, when Fast 9 hits the theatre on May 22, 2020.

