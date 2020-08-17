    For Quick Alerts
      Fans Of The Conjuring Series Have Hilarious Reactions To Rumours Of Doll Annabelle 'Escaping'

      Fans of The Conjuring universe were in for a shock when rumours of the haunted doll Annabelle escaping the museum hit the internet. For the unversed, Annabelle is the allegedly possessed doll that the franchise is based on. The demonic item that looks like the of 'Raggedy Ann' was rumoured to have escaped the Warren's Occult Museum in Connecticut, USA on August 14.

      The real Annabelle was acquired by Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren in the 1970s. The franchise also follows the couple as they investigate various paranormal cases. Fans reacted to the rumours on social media as Annabelle's Wikipedia page mentioned that the doll had 'escaped' the museum.

      However, the rumours were refuted by Tony Spera, son-in-law of the Warrens. He shared a video revealing that the doll has not escaped. Spera said in the video "I'm in here, in the museum, because of the rumors that Annabelle has escaped. I gotta tell you something. I don't know if you're gonna wanna hear this or not, but Annabelle did not escape... She didn't take a trip. She didn't fly first class, and she didn't go out to visit her boyfriend."

      Take a look at some of the reactions by netizens.

      Ed passed away in 2006 and Lorraine passed away in 2019. The couple wrote several books based on their case files.

      Read more about: annabelle the conjuring
      Story first published: Monday, August 17, 2020, 13:59 [IST]
