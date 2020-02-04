Fast And Furious 9 Director Opens Up About Han Lue's Return To The Fast Saga

The trailer for Vin Diesel's Fast And Furious 9 came out last week, and fans are still freaking out about the return of Sung Kang's character Han Lue who was presumed to be dead at the end of Tokyo Drift.

During an interview with EW, director Justin Lin opened up about Han's return to the franchise. The character since he first appeared had a lot of craze and Justin revealed he considered fans demand while planning to bring Han back.

Without slipping any details about the character, Justin revealed, he is not taking the return lightly. "In this world, I feel like things happen for a reason. I won't go into details or anything, but I do think that bringing him back is nothing I take lightly - and it took a lot - but I think what I appreciate is that this universe has really grown and it allows us to evolve and really kind of redefine ourselves as we go."

Justin has been part of the franchise since Tokyo Drift and has also directed the fourth, fifth, and sixth installment. According to reports, he will also be directing the tenth instalment of the franchise as well as is in talks to work on a female-led project within the franchise.

F9 is also set to introduce a new character from Dominic's past. John Cena will be seen playing Vin Diesel's brother Jakob. The multi starrer action film is slated to release on May 22, 2020.

Birds Of Prey Costume Designer Responds To Tweet Claiming The Film Needs More 'Sex Appeal'

Little Women Movie Review: Greta Gerwig Speaks For Every Woman In This Classic Tale

Oscar 2020: When And Where To Catch Red Carpet And Awards Live