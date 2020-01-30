    For Quick Alerts
      February 2020: Birds Of Prey, Little Women, Sonic the Hedgehog And Other Releases

      By
      |

      With the Awards season on full swing, we have seen several international releases including Spanish release Pain and Glory and Korean film, Parasite, make it to screen in India for the month of January. The following month will also see some of the most anticipated release of Hollywood. Check out the upcoming unmissable releases of February 2020.

      February 2020 hollywood releases

      Some of the big releases include a talented cast like, Margot Robbie, Ewan McGregor, James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Jim Carrey, Harrison Ford, and more. Titles scheduled to release include a prequels as well as some sequels. February will see a diversity in terms of genre, from drama, horror to comedy films.

      Little Women

      Little Women

      Written and directed by Greta Gerwig (of Lady Bird), Little Women will hit screens on February 7. The film is an adaptation of the book of the same name. It follows March sisters - four young women each determined to live life on her own terms. Little Women has been widely acclaimed and loved by the audience abroad.

      Birds Of Prey

      Birds Of Prey

      Birds of Prey will mark the return of Harley Quinn on the big screen since 2016 release Suicide Squad. The film follows Harley as she tried to get over her break up with Joker. She will join hands with several other vigilantes to help young Cass from Black Mask.

      Sonic The Hedgehog

      Sonic The Hedgehog

      Based on the well-known video games, Sonic The Hedgehog will be the first release in the film series. Directed by Jeff Fowler, the film received quite a backlash earlier for Sonic's design. After months of rework on the design, a new trailer was released which then received some love from the audience. It is set to hit screens on February 28, 2020.

      The Boy II

      The Boy II

      A new unsuspecting family moves into the Heelshire Mansion. Soon they began experiencing fear as their young son becomes friends with an eerily lifelike doll named Brahms.

      The Boy II is set to hit screens on February 21, 2020. Directed by William Brent Bell, the film is a stand-alone sequel to 2016 release, The Boy.

      The King's Man

      The King's Man

      The film's release date is currently tentative, reportedly releasing on February 14, The King's Man is a period action comedy spy film. It is a prequel to the Kingsman film series and with a new cast, the film will take us back in time to share the original story of the first King's man.

      Some special mentions include Harrison Ford's The Call of the Wild, The Invisible Man and Liam Neeson's Ordinary Love. February will also see digital releases like Horse Girl on Netflix and

