Princess Maria Teresa, First Royal Of Spain Passes Away Due To Coronavirus

Princess Maria Teresa of Bourbon-Parma has become the first royal from Spain to pass away due to coronavirus complications, reported Fox News. The 86-year-old was a cousin of Spain's King Felipe VI. The news of her death comes a few days after King Felipe VI of Spain tested negative for the virus.

Prince Maria's brother Prince Sixto Enrique de Borbon, the Duke of Aranjuez, announced the of her passing on Facebook. He stated she died after contracting COVID-19 during the outbreak.

The post read, "On this afternoon... our sister Maria Teresa de Borbon Parma and Borbon Busset, a victim of the coronavirus COVID-19, died in Paris at the age of eighty-six."

According to a report in People magazine, Princess Maria Teresa had studied in France and later went onto become a professor at Paris' Sorbonne. She was also known to be a professor of Sociology at Madrid's Complutense University.

Also known for her outspoken views and activist work, Princess Maria Teresa was nicknamed as the "Red Princess." A funeral service is said to be held for the princess on Friday in Madrid.

On the other hand, while Queen Elizabeth has moved out of her palace after a royal aid was tested positive, a week later, Prince Charles was the first British royal to be tested positive for the coronavirus.

Currently living in self-isolation in Scotland at the Clarence House, the news was confirmed to Fox News, earlier last week. A statement by the spokesperson said, "The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus. He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual."

