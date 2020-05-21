    For Quick Alerts
      Former WWE Star Shad Gaspard Found Dead After He Went Missing While Swimming With Son

      Former WWE wrestler Shad Gaspard was reportedly found dead on Wednesday morning. The star went missing on Sunday, after he went for a swim with his 10-year-old son at Venice Beach over the weekend.

      Shad Gaspard Found Dead After A Swimming Accident

      A police report by Los Angeles Police Department revealed that he was found along the shoreline by a man at the beach around 1:25 am. The coroner's office confirmed the body was Gaspard's. WWE, in a statement on Wednesday, said that they are saddened to hear about his passing and "extends their condolences to Gaspard's family, friends and fans."

      Shad Gaspard With Son

      Shad Gaspard With Son

      Gaspard went missing after a wave crashed over him and swept him out to sea, revealed the Los Angeles Police Department in a statement, on Tuesday. NBC reported that the lifeguard tried to pull Gaspard and his son to safety but, Gaspard had pushed his son to the lifeguard, before "he got pushed back down under a wave, and that's the last he's been seen," said Chief Ken Haskett, from the fire department's Lifeguard Section.

      Wife Siliana Gaspard On Shad's Passing

      Wife Siliana Gaspard On Shad's Passing

      "But the father, in his last few words, said, 'Save my son'," Haskett added. Gaspard's wife, Siliana Gaspard, had released a statement on Tuesday on her Instagram profile, and called him a fighter with a "magical soul." She wrote, "We are hoping and praying for his safe return. As a family, we thank you all for your concern and well wishes. Please continue to keep sending your positivity and prayers to our beloved Shad."

      Shad Gaspard With Titus O'Neil

      Shad Gaspard With Titus O'Neil

      After retiring from WWE, Gaspard was pursuing acting and appeared in films like Get Hard and Think Like A Man Too, along with a few television shows like, Big Time Rush and Key and Peele. Many of the wrestler's former colleagues took to Twitter earlier this week, and expressed their condolences. Triple H tweeted, "I join fans around the world as we remember Shad Gaspard as a beloved performer and a caring father, In absolutely tragic circumstances, please keep his loved ones in your thoughts."

      Shad Gaspard With Dwayne Johnson

      Shad Gaspard With Dwayne Johnson

      While Titus O'Neil wrote, "My Love, Thoughts, Prayers and Support Go out to The Family of Shad Gaspard. Nothing will ever Fix the loss of a loved one. As a Universe We owe it to ourselves and to others to Be a Positive Light in this world as long as we can Because Nothing is Ever Guaranteed."

      Dwayne Johnson also took to his Instagram and remembered Shad, he wrote, "This one hurts. Great guy. My deepest condolences and love to Shad Gaspard's wife, son and family. Shad drowned in the ocean, but not before instructing lifeguards to save his 10yr old son first. That's the love of a father. This is a tough one to process. Love and light to Shad's family. And your warrior spirit lives on through your son."

      Read more about: shad gaspard wwe dwayne johnson
      Story first published: Thursday, May 21, 2020, 12:02 [IST]
      X