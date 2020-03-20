Frozen 2 Actress Rachel Matthews Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Shares Symptoms

After Tom Hanks, his wife Rita Wilson, and Idris Elba, Frozen 2 star Rachel Matthews has now tested positive for coronavirus. The 26 year old actress, who voiced the character of Honeymaren in the popular Disney animation movie, took to her Instagram handle to share the news and also a timeline of her symptoms.

"Hey guys, I tested positive for COVID-19 and have been in quarantine the last week. Unsure of what the next step is (been getting mixed info so will keep you posted) but obviously will remain in quarantine until told to do otherwise. I'm feeling better but I will be posting some info that I hope will be helpful to some," she wrote to her followers on Instagram.

"Unsure of what the next step is (been getting mixed info so will keep you posted) but obviously will remain in quarantine until told to do otherwise," she wrote, adding, "I'm feeling better, but I will be posting some info that I hope will be helpful to some."

She shared that she decided to get a test done after coming in contact with someone who had been tested positive for the virus. She also mentioned that her symptoms included headache, body chills, fatigue, sore throat, pain in her lungs, dry cough, shortness of breath and loss of appetitie.

She further advised her followers to treat themselves as if they are tested positive, rest, drink lots of liquids and self quarantine.

Apart from her, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Idris Elba, Game Of Thrones stars Indira Varma, Kristofer Hivju also recently shared that they have been tested positive for COVID-19.

ALSO READ: Idris Elba Tests Positive For Coronavirus; Shares News With A Video On Twitter

ALSO READ: Game Of Thrones Star Kristofer Hivju Tests Positive For Coronavirus

ALSO READ: 'Game of Thrones' Star Indira Varma Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Says 'It's Not Nice'