Gal Gadot Names Shaheen Bagh's Bilkis Dadi As Her Personal 'Wonder Woman'

Gal Gadot's Post

Gal also shared an image of Bilkis Dadi on her Insta story and captioned it as, "The 82-year-old activist fighting for women's equality in India showed me it's never too late to fight for what you believe in." According to reports, the story was later deleted by the actress but the post is still on her feed.

Gal Gadot's IG Story

For those unversed, Bilkis has been featured among Time Magazine's top 100 most influential personalities in the world. She first garnered fame after participating in Shaheen Bagh's protest the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Recently she was seen extending her support to the protesting farmers and participated at protests on the Delhi-Haryana border.

Wonder Woman 1984 Saw A Hybrid Release On HBO Max

Coming back to Gal Gadot, the Israeli actress is basking in the success of her recent release Wonder Woman 1984. The film directed by Patty Jenkins also stars Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Robin Wright as Antiope and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta.

Wonder Woman 1984 brought back cinema halls to life amid the pandemic but garnered mixed reviews by fans and critics. Despite the lowest IMDb rating among DC films, Warner Bros has fast-tracked the release of Wonder Woman 3, which will conclude the superhero trilogy.