Gal Gadot Names Shaheen Bagh's Bilkis Dadi As Her Personal 'Wonder Woman'
Gal Gadot is saying goodbye to 2020 in a special way. The actress took to her Instagram account and shared a series of stories featuring young girls and women who inspired her in 2020 and called them as her personal Wonder Woman. One of the public figures was Shaheen Bagh's Bilkis Dadi (grandmother) who is an Indian activist.
On Thursday, Gal took to Instagram and shared Shaheen Bagh's Bilkis Dadi's picture at a protest. She captioned it as, "Saying farewell to 2020, with all my love to #MyPersonalWonderWomen Some are those closest to me - my family, my friends - some are inspiring women I've loved discovering, and some are exceptional women I hope to meet in the future."
Gal Gadot's Post
Gal also shared an image of Bilkis Dadi on her Insta story and captioned it as, "The 82-year-old activist fighting for women's equality in India showed me it's never too late to fight for what you believe in." According to reports, the story was later deleted by the actress but the post is still on her feed.
Gal Gadot's IG Story
For those unversed, Bilkis has been featured among Time Magazine's top 100 most influential personalities in the world. She first garnered fame after participating in Shaheen Bagh's protest the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Recently she was seen extending her support to the protesting farmers and participated at protests on the Delhi-Haryana border.
Wonder Woman 1984 Saw A Hybrid Release On HBO Max
Coming back to Gal Gadot, the Israeli actress is basking in the success of her recent release Wonder Woman 1984. The film directed by Patty Jenkins also stars Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Robin Wright as Antiope and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta.
Wonder Woman 1984 brought back cinema halls to life amid the pandemic but garnered mixed reviews by fans and critics. Despite the lowest IMDb rating among DC films, Warner Bros has fast-tracked the release of Wonder Woman 3, which will conclude the superhero trilogy.
