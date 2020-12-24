Gal Gadot Negotiated A Massive Hike Of Rs 73.11 Crore To Return As Wonder Woman For The Sequel

Gal Gadot's Paycheck Was Compare With Henry Cavill's For Playing Superman

Gadot's paycheck was also compared to Justice League co-star Henry Cavill, who plays Superman and had earned $3,00,000 upfront, and his box office earnings landed him up to $14 million. Now, the new reports have revealed that Gal Gadot made a hefty negotiation before reprising her role as Diana Prince in Wonder Woman 1984.

Gal Gadot Is Also Producing Wonder Woman 1984

The actress has reportedly been paid USD 10 million (Rs 73.6 crore approx..) for returning as the lead for the sequel. DC Universe salaries aside, Gadot in 2020 alone has earned $20 million for the Netflix film Red Notice, which will release next year.

Wonder Woman 1984 To Release On December 24 In India

Notably, Gal is also attached to Wonder Woman 1984 as a producer. Talking about the film, she had said in a statement, "It was an amazing opportunity for me to really learn from the best. I do what I do out of passion and love for the arts and the craft. And, even though I'm the one who, along with (director) Patty (Jenkins), knows the character so well because I play her, there's something so eye-opening in being involved in such a huge project from such an early stage, and being involved in the creation of the story, the visuals and the locations... all of those things. I've learned so much from Patty and from (producer) Chuck Roven, and now having my own production company I find it very useful, so it was great."

Wonder Woman 1984 released in India today, on December 24, 2020. The film will hit the US theatres on Christmas- December 25. The Gal Gadot-starrer also stars Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Robin Wright as Antiope and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta.