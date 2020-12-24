Gal Gadot Negotiated A Massive Hike Of Rs 73.11 Crore To Return As Wonder Woman For The Sequel
Gal Gadot became a household name after playing Wonder Woman in the 2017 DC comics superhero film. The model and actress turned to showbiz after serving her mandatory two-year military service for the Israeli Defense Forces. Gadot began starring in big-time Hollywood films since her appearance in 2009's Fast & Furious 4.
The actress reportedly made $20,000 according to Luxatic, with her first film in the hit franchise. However, by the end of 2016, her earnings had grown to $3,46,00, after her appearance in Triple 9. Gadot's salary was widely discussed for the first time and it became a controversy after the release of 2017 Wonder Woman. Reportedly, she was paid only $3,00,000 for her superhero film which grossed $821 million worldwide.
Gal Gadot's Paycheck Was Compare With Henry Cavill's For Playing Superman
Gadot's paycheck was also compared to Justice League co-star Henry Cavill, who plays Superman and had earned $3,00,000 upfront, and his box office earnings landed him up to $14 million. Now, the new reports have revealed that Gal Gadot made a hefty negotiation before reprising her role as Diana Prince in Wonder Woman 1984.
Gal Gadot Is Also Producing Wonder Woman 1984
The actress has reportedly been paid USD 10 million (Rs 73.6 crore approx..) for returning as the lead for the sequel. DC Universe salaries aside, Gadot in 2020 alone has earned $20 million for the Netflix film Red Notice, which will release next year.
Wonder Woman 1984 To Release On December 24 In India
Notably, Gal is also attached to Wonder Woman 1984 as a producer. Talking about the film, she had said in a statement, "It was an amazing opportunity for me to really learn from the best. I do what I do out of passion and love for the arts and the craft. And, even though I'm the one who, along with (director) Patty (Jenkins), knows the character so well because I play her, there's something so eye-opening in being involved in such a huge project from such an early stage, and being involved in the creation of the story, the visuals and the locations... all of those things. I've learned so much from Patty and from (producer) Chuck Roven, and now having my own production company I find it very useful, so it was great."
Wonder Woman 1984 released in India today, on December 24, 2020. The film will hit the US theatres on Christmas- December 25. The Gal Gadot-starrer also stars Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Robin Wright as Antiope and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta.
