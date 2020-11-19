Gal Gadot Says Its Time For Wonder Woman 1984; Ali Fazal Shares Best Wishes

DC fans were excited to find out that the awaited film Wonder Women 1984 will finally hit the screens soon. Gal Gadot announced that the makers have considered a new release plan for the film after a long wait. Along with fans, Gadot's Death On The Nile co-star Ali Fazal is also excited for the release.

Sharing the new release plan for the film, Gal took to Twitter and wrote, "It's time. We've all waited a long time for this one to come. I can't tell you how excited I am for all of you to see this movie. It wasn't an easy decision and we never thought we'd have to hold onto the release for such a long time but COVID rocked all our worlds."

"We feel the movie has never been so relevant and we hope that it'll bring some joy, hope and love to your hearts. Wonder Woman 1984 is a special one for me and I can only hope it'll be as special to you too. We've put our hearts and souls into it. So.. you can watch it in theatres (they're doing an amazing job keeping it safe) and you can watch it on HBOMax from your homes. Sending you my love. Please keep safe and wear a mask. Happy holidays to all of us! Let the light shine in," she added.

Ali later took to Twitter and sent his best wishes. He tweeted warmly, "Best of luck Gal ?. Its going to be great . Everyones lookin forward to this . ?￰ﾟﾏﾾ?￰ﾟﾏﾾ." To which Gal, replied with the sweetest response. She wrote, "❤️?￰ﾟﾏﾻ‍♀️❤️ thank you. miss you!"

❤️🙅🏻‍♀️❤️ thank you. miss you! — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) November 19, 2020

As studios continue to make adjustments in the post-pandemic world, Warner Bros. decision to release the film in theatres and on the streaming platform in the same month will open new possibilities in future. Warner Bros. announced on Wednesday that the film isn't skipping US theatres and will release on Christmas Day, but it will also be made available to HBO Max subscribers free of charge for its first month.

