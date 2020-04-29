Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Expecting Their First Child

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are reportedly expecting their first child together. If reports are to be believed, Zayn will be the third One Direction member to become a father after Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson.

TMZ, yesterday reported that the supermodel is 20 weeks pregnant, days after celebrating her 25th birthday. The couple is currently living together on a farm in Pennsylvania, during the pandemic with family. She recently shared pictures on Instagram during her birthday celebration with sister, Bella, mum Yolanda and a small group of friends. However, the pictures did not indicate anything about the pregnancy.

The TMZ report also said, the couple do not know the sex of the baby yet, and 'both families are very excited' for them. However, neither Zayn or Gigi have confirmed or denied the rumours yet. In her Instagram post, Gigi wrote an emotional note about being grateful around her loved ones, who celebrated the occasion together.

She wrote: "I am grateful and lucky that my family and friends -near and far- are healthy and safe, and although I missed loved ones I wish I could have celebrated with, know that these times will make us even more grateful for togetherness to be had in the future. I will never forget my 25th birthday." Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Apr 25, 2020 at 5:49pm PDT

Gigi and Zayn have been an on/off couple, who first started dating in 2015, and then reconciled later in 2019. The two were spotted spending Christmas together last year, and then celebrating Valentine's Day in New York. Their relationship was confirmed in late 2019, after Gigi defended Zayn, when he was harassed by YouTubers, Jake and Logan Paul, outside his hotel room in Las Vegas, following the Tyson Fury fight.

