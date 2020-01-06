    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Golden Globe Awards 2020 Winners' List: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker, Awkwafina, Brad Pitt win honours

      The Golden Globe Awards 2020 were held on Sunday, January 5 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, USA. The awards were presented to some of the biggest artists in drama, comedy and television in 2019. The Golden Globe Awards 2020 threw in some surprises for fans. For starters, HBO's hit fantasy series Game of Thrones received only one nomination. That too, for Kit Harington's performance as Best Actor in Drama - Series, and he didn't win! Joaquin Phoenix expectedly won the Best Actor in Drama - Motion Picture, and created quite the stir on social media with his speech. Joker also won for the Best Original Score for Hildur Guðnadóttir.

      The Golden Globe Award 2020 for Best Actress in Drama - Motion Picture went to Renée Zellweger for the film Judy, based on the story of actress-singer Judy Garlans=d. The most talked-about limited series of the year Chernobyl won in the Best Limited series category, and Best Supporting Performance in Television Series or Limited Series for Stellan Skarsgård.

      The Golden Globes 2020 award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture was received by Brad Pitt for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture went to Laura Dern for Marriage Story. ALSO READ: Joker Movie Review.

      Take a look at the complete winners' list of the Golden Globes 2020.

      Best Film - Drama

      1917

      Best Performance in Drama - Motion Picture

      Actress - Renée Zellweger, Judy

      Actor - Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

      Best Film - Music/Comedy

      Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

      Best Performance in Music/ Comedy - Motion Picture

      Actress - Awkwafina, The Farewell

      Actor - Taron Egerton, Rocketman

      Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

      Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

      Best Original Score - Motion Picture

      Joker - Hildur Guðnadóttir

      Best Television Limited Series - Television

      Chernobyl

      Best Performance in A Limited Series - Motion Picture

      Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

      Best Director - Motion Picture

      Sam Mendes, 1917

      Best Performance in Television - Drama

      Olivia Colman, The Crown

      Best Supporting Performance in Television Series or Limited Series

      Actress - Patricia Arquette, The Act

      Actor - Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl

      Best Song - Motion Picture

      I'm Gonna Love Me Again, Rocketman

      Best Television Series - Musical/Comedy

      Fleabag

      Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture

      Laura Dern, Marriage Story

      Best Film - Animated

      Missing Link

      Best Screenplay - Motion Picture

      Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

      Best Actor in Television Series - Drama

      Brian Cox, Succession

      Best Film - Foreign Language

      Parasite

      Best Performance in Television Series - Musical/Comedy

      Actress - Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

      Actor - Ramy Youssef, Ramy

      Best Television Series - Drama

      Succession

      Best Actor in Limited Series or Television Film

      Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice.

      Special - Carol Burnett Award

      Ellen Degeneres

      Some of the biggest celebratory moments of the Golden Globes 2020 were Awkwafina becoming the first Asian-American women to win the Best Actress in a Comedy Film category. The Best Film - Drama Golden Globe award went to Sam Mendes' war movie 1917, beating big cast and wide releases like Irishman, Marriage Story, Joker and The Two Popes.

