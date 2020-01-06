Golden Globe Awards 2020 Winners' List: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker, Awkwafina, Brad Pitt win honours

The Golden Globe Awards 2020 were held on Sunday, January 5 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, USA. The awards were presented to some of the biggest artists in drama, comedy and television in 2019. The Golden Globe Awards 2020 threw in some surprises for fans. For starters, HBO's hit fantasy series Game of Thrones received only one nomination. That too, for Kit Harington's performance as Best Actor in Drama - Series, and he didn't win! Joaquin Phoenix expectedly won the Best Actor in Drama - Motion Picture, and created quite the stir on social media with his speech. Joker also won for the Best Original Score for Hildur Guðnadóttir.

The Golden Globe Award 2020 for Best Actress in Drama - Motion Picture went to Renée Zellweger for the film Judy, based on the story of actress-singer Judy Garlans=d. The most talked-about limited series of the year Chernobyl won in the Best Limited series category, and Best Supporting Performance in Television Series or Limited Series for Stellan Skarsgård.

The Golden Globes 2020 award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture was received by Brad Pitt for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture went to Laura Dern for Marriage Story. ALSO READ: Joker Movie Review.

Take a look at the complete winners' list of the Golden Globes 2020.

Best Film - Drama

1917

Best Performance in Drama - Motion Picture

Actress - Renée Zellweger, Judy

Actor - Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Best Film - Music/Comedy

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Performance in Music/ Comedy - Motion Picture

Actress - Awkwafina, The Farewell

Actor - Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Original Score - Motion Picture

Joker - Hildur Guðnadóttir

Best Television Limited Series - Television

Chernobyl

Best Performance in A Limited Series - Motion Picture

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Best Director - Motion Picture

Sam Mendes, 1917

Best Performance in Television - Drama

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Best Supporting Performance in Television Series or Limited Series

Actress - Patricia Arquette, The Act

Actor - Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl

Best Song - Motion Picture

I'm Gonna Love Me Again, Rocketman

Best Television Series - Musical/Comedy

Fleabag

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Best Film - Animated

Missing Link

Best Screenplay - Motion Picture

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Best Actor in Television Series - Drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Best Film - Foreign Language

Parasite

Best Performance in Television Series - Musical/Comedy

Actress - Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Actor - Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best Television Series - Drama

Succession

Best Actor in Limited Series or Television Film

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice.

Special - Carol Burnett Award

Ellen Degeneres

Some of the biggest celebratory moments of the Golden Globes 2020 were Awkwafina becoming the first Asian-American women to win the Best Actress in a Comedy Film category. The Best Film - Drama Golden Globe award went to Sam Mendes' war movie 1917, beating big cast and wide releases like Irishman, Marriage Story, Joker and The Two Popes.

