Golden Globe Awards 2020 Winners' List: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker, Awkwafina, Brad Pitt win honours
The Golden Globe Awards 2020 were held on Sunday, January 5 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, USA. The awards were presented to some of the biggest artists in drama, comedy and television in 2019. The Golden Globe Awards 2020 threw in some surprises for fans. For starters, HBO's hit fantasy series Game of Thrones received only one nomination. That too, for Kit Harington's performance as Best Actor in Drama - Series, and he didn't win! Joaquin Phoenix expectedly won the Best Actor in Drama - Motion Picture, and created quite the stir on social media with his speech. Joker also won for the Best Original Score for Hildur Guðnadóttir.
The Golden Globe Award 2020 for Best Actress in Drama - Motion Picture went to Renée Zellweger for the film Judy, based on the story of actress-singer Judy Garlans=d. The most talked-about limited series of the year Chernobyl won in the Best Limited series category, and Best Supporting Performance in Television Series or Limited Series for Stellan Skarsgård.
The Golden Globes 2020 award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture was received by Brad Pitt for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture went to Laura Dern for Marriage Story. ALSO READ: Joker Movie Review.
Take a look at the complete winners' list of the Golden Globes 2020.
Best Film - Drama
1917
Best Performance in Drama - Motion Picture
Actress - Renée Zellweger, Judy
Actor - Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Best Film - Music/Comedy
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Performance in Music/ Comedy - Motion Picture
Actress - Awkwafina, The Farewell
Actor - Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Original Score - Motion Picture
Joker - Hildur Guðnadóttir
Best Television Limited Series - Television
Chernobyl
Best Performance in A Limited Series - Motion Picture
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Best Director - Motion Picture
Sam Mendes, 1917
Best Performance in Television - Drama
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Best Supporting Performance in Television Series or Limited Series
Actress - Patricia Arquette, The Act
Actor - Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl
Best Song - Motion Picture
I'm Gonna Love Me Again, Rocketman
Best Television Series - Musical/Comedy
Fleabag
Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Best Film - Animated
Missing Link
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Best Actor in Television Series - Drama
Brian Cox, Succession
Best Film - Foreign Language
Parasite
Best Performance in Television Series - Musical/Comedy
Actress - Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Actor - Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Best Television Series - Drama
Succession
Best Actor in Limited Series or Television Film
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice.
Special - Carol Burnett Award
Ellen Degeneres
Some of the biggest celebratory moments of the Golden Globes 2020 were Awkwafina becoming the first Asian-American women to win the Best Actress in a Comedy Film category. The Best Film - Drama Golden Globe award went to Sam Mendes' war movie 1917, beating big cast and wide releases like Irishman, Marriage Story, Joker and The Two Popes.