Golden Globes 2020: From Awkwafina To Brad Pitt, All Winners And Live Updates
Golden Globes 2020 is surprising fans everywhere, with awards is presenting some of the biggest winners in drama, comedy and Television have been the most beloved actors of 2019. For starters, HBO's hit fanatsy series Game Of Thrones received only one nomination, for Kit Harington's performance in Best Actor in Drama Series, and he didn't win. Joaquin Phoenix, who won for the best actor in Drama Film, created quite the stir on social media with his speech.
Joker also won for the best original score and the most talked-about limited series of the year Chernobyl won for best-limited series category and best supporting actor. Take a look at the complete winners' list.
Best Film - Drama
1917
Best Performance in Drama - Motion Picture
Actress - Renée Zellweger, Judy
Actor - Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Best Film - Music/Comedy
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Performance in Music/ Comedy - Motion Picture
Actress - Awkwafina, The Farewell
Actor - Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Original Score Motion Picture
Joker - Hildur Guðnadóttir
Best Television Limited Series - Television
Chernobyl
Best Performance in A Limited Series - Motion Picture
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Best Director - Motion Picture
Sam Mendes, 1917
Best Performance in Television - Drama
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Best Supporting Performance in Television Series or Limited Series
Actress - Patricia Arquette, The Act
Actor - Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl
Best Song - Motion Picture
I'm Gonna Love Me Again, Rocketman
Best Television Series - Musical/Comedy
Fleabag
Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Best Film - Animated
Missing Link
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Best Actor in Television Series - Drama
Brian Cox, Succession
Best Film -Foreign Language
Parasite
Best Performance in Television Series - Musical/Comedy
Actress - Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Actor - Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Best Television Series - Drama
Succession
Best Actor in Limited Series or Television Film
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Some of the biggest celebratory moments of the Golden Globes were Awkwafina becoming the first Asian American women to win the Golden Globes in the Best Actress in a comedy film category. The Best Film award going to Sam Mendes' war movie 1917, it went out to beat big cast and wide releases like Irishman, Marriage Story, Joker and The Two Popes.