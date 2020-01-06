Golden Globes 2020: From Awkwafina To Brad Pitt, All Winners And Live Updates

Golden Globes 2020 is surprising fans everywhere, with awards is presenting some of the biggest winners in drama, comedy and Television have been the most beloved actors of 2019. For starters, HBO's hit fanatsy series Game Of Thrones received only one nomination, for Kit Harington's performance in Best Actor in Drama Series, and he didn't win. Joaquin Phoenix, who won for the best actor in Drama Film, created quite the stir on social media with his speech.

Joker also won for the best original score and the most talked-about limited series of the year Chernobyl won for best-limited series category and best supporting actor. Take a look at the complete winners' list.

Best Film - Drama

1917

Best Performance in Drama - Motion Picture

Actress - Renée Zellweger, Judy

Actor - Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Best Film - Music/Comedy

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Performance in Music/ Comedy - Motion Picture

Actress - Awkwafina, The Farewell

Actor - Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Original Score Motion Picture

Joker - Hildur Guðnadóttir

Best Television Limited Series - Television

Chernobyl

Best Performance in A Limited Series - Motion Picture

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Best Director - Motion Picture

Sam Mendes, 1917

Best Performance in Television - Drama

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Best Supporting Performance in Television Series or Limited Series

Actress - Patricia Arquette, The Act

Actor - Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl

Best Song - Motion Picture

I'm Gonna Love Me Again, Rocketman

Best Television Series - Musical/Comedy

Fleabag

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Best Film - Animated

Missing Link

Best Screenplay - Motion Picture

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Best Actor in Television Series - Drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Best Film -Foreign Language

Parasite

Best Performance in Television Series - Musical/Comedy

Actress - Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Actor - Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best Television Series - Drama

Succession

Best Actor in Limited Series or Television Film

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Some of the biggest celebratory moments of the Golden Globes were Awkwafina becoming the first Asian American women to win the Golden Globes in the Best Actress in a comedy film category. The Best Film award going to Sam Mendes' war movie 1917, it went out to beat big cast and wide releases like Irishman, Marriage Story, Joker and The Two Popes.

