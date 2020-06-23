Golden Globes 2021 Postponed By Two Months, Will Be Held On February 28

The Golden Globes Awards that usually takes place in the first week of January, has been postponed due to the ongoing pandemic. The awards will now take place nearly two months later on February 28, 2021, about eight weeks before the 93rd Academy Awards, which was postponed to April 25, 2021.

A week ago, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that the 93rd Academy Awards telecast has been postponed by two months, to accommodate the domestic and international releases. The organisation revealed, "HFPA will provide further guidance around eligibility, voting period and revised nominations announcement timing in the coming weeks."

Fleabag Team At Golden Globes 2020 Coming back to the Golden Globe Awards, their authority announced on Twitter, "We are excited to announce the 78th annual Golden Globe(r) Awards will take place on Sunday, February 28, 2021. The ceremony will air live coast to coast 5-8 p.m. PT/8-11 p.m. ET on NBC from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California." Awkwafina Won Best Actress At Golden Globes 2020 Earlier, Oscars 2021 was supposed to take place on February 28. However, the new dates mean Globes could have a strong influence on Oscar nominations and voting, as the process won't begin until the first week of March. It was also announced by HFPA that Tina Fey and Amy Poehler would host the Golden Globe 2021ceremony. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Team At Golden Globes 2020 No details about the format have been shared by the HFPA. However, it has been revealed that the ceremony will continue as per the tradition and will be aired live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills.

After The Academy announced the change in date, BAFTA too postponed the ceremony date to April 11, two weeks before the Oscars.

