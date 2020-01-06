    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Golden Globes Gets Slammed For Cutting Joaquin Phoenix's Speech

      By
      |

      On Sunday night, the Golden Globes 2020 took place at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. One award that everyone was sure to land into Joker star Joaquin Phoenix's hand was the Best Actor in Motion Picture Drama category. As the actor headed to the stage and accepted his award, he had a bit of trouble starting off his acceptance speech.

      main

      But his almost six minutes long speech had plenty of groundbreaking material, that got the A-lister audience, at the event, chuckling. Things turned a bit sour for the showrunners when Phoenix started calling out actors for using private jets to fly in and out of awards shows and at the same time talk about climate change. The music was then cued asking Phoenix to hurry up his speech. Fans quickly took to twitter and slammed the Golden Globes for hypocrisy.

      If you haven't seen the speech yet, here is a clip from the event last night.

      The actor's rocky speech first started with, "I would like to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press for recognising and acknowledging the link between animal agriculture and climate change. It's a bold move to making tonight plant-based and it really sends a powerful message" He then moved on to his fellow nominees and admitted feeling intimidated by some, "To my fellow nominees, we are no... there's no ****ing competition.

      It's like this thing created to serve advertisements for the TV show," adding: "I know people say this I'm really honoured to be mentioned with you. Some of you I've reached out to personally. Some of you I'm still a little intimidated by even though we share the same agent."

      Joaquin also thanked the Joker director, Todd Phillips, for putting up with him and casting him. Had a special shout out for girlfriend, Rooney Mara and said, "I love you."

      He then tried to end the speech at the environmental note and added, "But I think together hopefully we can be unified and actually make some changes. It's great to vote. Sometimes we have to take that responsibility on ourselves and make changes and sacrifices in our own lives. And hope we can do that. We don't have to take private jets to Palm Springs for the awards and back, please. I'll try to do better and hope you will too."

      The showrunner's move didn't sit well with the viewers at home, here is what Twitterverse had to say,

      Some of the biggest moments of the event last night (Monday morning in India), were 1917 bagging the best film as well as best director award. Awkwafina becoming the first Asian-American women to win the Golden Globes for in a comedy category. Michelle Williams's speech for winning the best performance in a limited series for Fosse/Verdon.

      Some of the other movies and shows that won major awards are, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Parasite, Missing Link, Chernobyl, Succession, and Fleabag.

      Best, Worst And Awkward Moments At Golden Globes 2020: Ricky Gervais, Michelle Williams And More

      Golden Globe Awards 2020 Winners' List: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker, Awkwafina, Brad Pitt win honours

      Story first published: Monday, January 6, 2020, 16:11 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 6, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue