Golden Globes Gets Slammed For Cutting Joaquin Phoenix's Speech

On Sunday night, the Golden Globes 2020 took place at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. One award that everyone was sure to land into Joker star Joaquin Phoenix's hand was the Best Actor in Motion Picture Drama category. As the actor headed to the stage and accepted his award, he had a bit of trouble starting off his acceptance speech.

But his almost six minutes long speech had plenty of groundbreaking material, that got the A-lister audience, at the event, chuckling. Things turned a bit sour for the showrunners when Phoenix started calling out actors for using private jets to fly in and out of awards shows and at the same time talk about climate change. The music was then cued asking Phoenix to hurry up his speech. Fans quickly took to twitter and slammed the Golden Globes for hypocrisy.

If you haven't seen the speech yet, here is a clip from the event last night.

Joaquin Phoenix Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama Full Speech:#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/yhz1ScCMjp — Joaquin Phoenix Source (@joaquinsource) January 6, 2020

The actor's rocky speech first started with, "I would like to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press for recognising and acknowledging the link between animal agriculture and climate change. It's a bold move to making tonight plant-based and it really sends a powerful message" He then moved on to his fellow nominees and admitted feeling intimidated by some, "To my fellow nominees, we are no... there's no ****ing competition.

It's like this thing created to serve advertisements for the TV show," adding: "I know people say this I'm really honoured to be mentioned with you. Some of you I've reached out to personally. Some of you I'm still a little intimidated by even though we share the same agent."

Joaquin also thanked the Joker director, Todd Phillips, for putting up with him and casting him. Had a special shout out for girlfriend, Rooney Mara and said, "I love you."

He then tried to end the speech at the environmental note and added, "But I think together hopefully we can be unified and actually make some changes. It's great to vote. Sometimes we have to take that responsibility on ourselves and make changes and sacrifices in our own lives. And hope we can do that. We don't have to take private jets to Palm Springs for the awards and back, please. I'll try to do better and hope you will too."

The showrunner's move didn't sit well with the viewers at home, here is what Twitterverse had to say,

The #Vegan King #JoaquinPhoenix using his power and platform to speak up for the Animals and the planet. This is how it’s done. When you have power is your responsibility to use it in a positive way! Thank you Joaquin Phoenix. I love this man more than ever #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/wTD51DoIlB — marce.PA Ⓥ (@Alecram_mpa) January 6, 2020

lol interesting how they started playing the music on joaquin phoenix’s speech as soon as he started calling out people for flying on private jets and asking them to do more than give “well wishes” to australia — miss vanjie (@nosnawsyma) January 6, 2020

Joaquin Phoenix winning Best Actor for Joker and applauding the plant-based menu and speaking about climate change. How DARE the networks cut his speech!!! And HOW DARE they start playing music to cut him off. The music is playing for the planet. May we wake up. #GoldenGlobes — Allison M. Skywalker (@AlliCinema) January 6, 2020

Joaquin Phoenix is the only one played off by music tonight. His speech was rambling, but it doesn’t matter. He’s sweeping everything, including the Oscar. #GoldenGlobes — Daniel Howat (@howatdk) January 6, 2020

So Joaquin Phoenix just gave the best winners speech at the #GoldenGlobesAwards2020, and was cut off by music. — Sean Croft (@SeanCroftOnAir) January 6, 2020

Some of the biggest moments of the event last night (Monday morning in India), were 1917 bagging the best film as well as best director award. Awkwafina becoming the first Asian-American women to win the Golden Globes for in a comedy category. Michelle Williams's speech for winning the best performance in a limited series for Fosse/Verdon.

Some of the other movies and shows that won major awards are, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Parasite, Missing Link, Chernobyl, Succession, and Fleabag.

Best, Worst And Awkward Moments At Golden Globes 2020: Ricky Gervais, Michelle Williams And More

Golden Globe Awards 2020 Winners' List: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker, Awkwafina, Brad Pitt win honours