Grammy 2020: Everything You Need To Know, Performers, Presenters And How To Watch

      Grammy 2020 is setting the stage for Sunday night on January 26 at Los Angeles' Staples Center. The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards' will have a set handed out during the Premiere Ceremony earlier that day, followed by the performances filling the air time. Imogen Heap is set to host the pre-broadcast ceremony.

      The pre-ceremony will reportedly take place from 12:30 pm-3:30 pm Pacific Time on Sunday i.e., 2:00 am-6:30 am Indian Standard Time. The event will also be available to stream live from around the world by visiting Grammy.com.

      This show this year will see some of the most amazing and diverse performers, from TIME's Entertainer of the Year Lizzo to upcoming James Bond theme singer-songwriter Billie Eilish alongside chart supernova Lil Nas X.

      Some of the other performers at Grammy 2020 include, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Aerosmith, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani were announced earlier. Demi Lovato is set to mark her comeback with a solo performance on stage. Camila Cabello, Spain's Rosalía, Bonnie Raitt, the Jonas Brothers, Tyler, the Creator, H.E.R. and Charlie Wilson will also be seen on stage. Alicia Keys is returning as host to the on-air event for Sunday night.

      Some of the big names to be nominated and bag a title include, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Ariana Grande and H.E.R, Lady Gaga, Lana Del Rey, Bon Iver, Khalid, Post Malone, Lewis Capaldi, Taylor Swift, Vampire Weekend and more.

      Tuesday, January 21, 2020, 14:44 [IST]
