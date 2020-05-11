Grammy Award Winning R&B Singer Betty Wright Passes Away At 66

Grammy award-winning R&B singer, Betty Wright has died at 66. The news of her passing was shared by Wright's official Facebook page with a statement shared by an immediate family member.

The statement of Facebook read, "On Sunday, May 10th, 2020, our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, godmother, mentor, friend and music icon, Betty Wright Transitioned to be with the Lord."

"On behalf of the immediate family, we would like to say thank you for all your support, prayers and outpouring of love that you have shown for our beloved." It also asked fans, "out of respect for the family, we would like to keep this solemn time of bereavement and loss private."

The New York Times and Billboard reported that the singer succumbed to cancer at her home in Miami. Wright was known for singing since the age of 17. Some of her well-known songs are Clean Up Woman, No Pain No Gain, Tonight Is The Night and more. She also won six Grammy nominations with one win for Best Rhythm And Blues song in 1976 for Where Is the Love?

She reportedly released around 20 albums, last being in 2014 titled Living Love Lies. It also featured other artists like Rick Ross and DJ Khaled.

Earlier, Betty's sister Chaka Khan had tweeted that her "beloved sister, Betty Wright, is now in need of all your prays." After hearing the news of Betty's passing, John Legend tweeted, "I loved being around Ms Betty Wright. She was always so loving and giving to younger artists. Always engaged, always relevant. She will be missed."

