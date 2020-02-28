Gwyneth Paltrow Wears Anti-Germ Face Mask On Her Way To Paris Fashion Week

Paris is now the latest part of the world infected by COVID-19 (Coronavirus), but with the Paris Fashion Week still going on, the city has been attracting many visitors. Among them is Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow, best known for her character in Iron Man series as Pepper.

Reportedly, despite the health scare, Gwyneth is flying to Paris, France. The actress took to her Instagram and assured her fans she is being extra curious and was seen wearing an anti-germ face mask in the shared picture.

In the picture, she can be seen wearing a luxury Airinum mask which covered the lower half of her face while on the aeroplane. In the caption, she wrote she is feeling all things including paranoid and prudent. Since COVID-19 is known to spread through contact, she concluded the post by reminding fans to wash hands frequently.

"En route to Paris. Paranoid? Prudent? Panicked? Placid? Pandemic? Propaganda? Paltrow's just going to go ahead and sleep with this thing on the plane. I've already been in this movie. Stay safe. Don't shake hands. Wash hands frequently," she wrote in the caption.

Gwyneth has been a part of the 2011 pandemic thriller Contagion, which follows a similar plot, hence the sentence, "already been in this movie". In Steven Soderbergh's directorial, she played patient zero of a deadly pandemic virus, who brings it to the US.

Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible VII Production Put On Hold Due To Coronavirus Outbreak In Europe

Chris Pratt Begins Shooting For Jurassic World: Dominion, Will Return As The Raptor Trainer