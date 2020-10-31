Halloween 2020: Hollywood Celebs Halsey, Kim Kardashian & Others Show Off Their Spooky Costumes
Halloween is being celebrated today around the world. This year's Halloween is special for everyone with a rare blue moon in the sky, a weekend celebration and extra daylight saving hours, however, it can only be celebrated at home because of the pandemic. Despite everyone choosing to stay indoors and celebrating with family, it hasn't stopped them from dressing up for the occasion.
Traditionally in the US and the UK, the day is celebrated with trick-or-treating, making jack-o'-lanterns, wearing striking costumes from pop culture and playing pranks. Every year Hollywood stars doll up on several nights of the season for parties but this time the celebration started on Friday night. Many stars shared sneak-peeks of their costumes and some even revealed the final result.
Take a look at some of the Hollywood celebs' new costumes here:
Singer Hasley In Her Halloween Costumes
Singer Halsey shared several looks on her social media accounts. At first, she was seen dressed up as a nun in anticipation of the holiday, and later, she shared a new look as the Corpse Bride from Tim Burton's 2005 stop-motion animated movie.
Bella Donned Three Outfits
Meanwhile, actress Bella Thorne dressed up as a fairy along with her sister. In another photo, she was seen dressed as Red Riding Hood. By the end of the night, Bella shared another outfit in all black as a vampire in a short wig, and twinning fangs with her friends.
Kim Was Seen Dressed Up As Carole Baskin
Kim Kardashian who is known to feature some of the best costumes in the past years, paired with a friend this year. Kim dressed up as Carole Baskin, the big cat rescuer and nemesis of Joe Exotic, who her friend Jonathan Cheban dressed up as, from the hit Netflix series Tiger King: Murder, Madness and Mayhem. Kim's children were dressed as tigers.
Kylie Went As The Red Power Ranger
Kylie Jenner sported matching wig with her Power Rangers outfit. Kylie celebrated with her friends who were also dressed up as other power rangers. Check out some more looks here:
Halloween 2020: Ratched, The Conjuring Series & More Titles To Binge Watch This Spooky Season
Halloween 2020: We Dare You To Watch These Bollywood Films Alone At Night!