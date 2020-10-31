Halloween 2020: Hollywood Celebs Halsey, Kim Kardashian & Others Show Off Their Spooky Costumes

Singer Hasley In Her Halloween Costumes

Singer Halsey shared several looks on her social media accounts. At first, she was seen dressed up as a nun in anticipation of the holiday, and later, she shared a new look as the Corpse Bride from Tim Burton's 2005 stop-motion animated movie.

Bella Donned Three Outfits

Meanwhile, actress Bella Thorne dressed up as a fairy along with her sister. In another photo, she was seen dressed as Red Riding Hood. By the end of the night, Bella shared another outfit in all black as a vampire in a short wig, and twinning fangs with her friends.

Kim Was Seen Dressed Up As Carole Baskin

Kim Kardashian who is known to feature some of the best costumes in the past years, paired with a friend this year. Kim dressed up as Carole Baskin, the big cat rescuer and nemesis of Joe Exotic, who her friend Jonathan Cheban dressed up as, from the hit Netflix series Tiger King: Murder, Madness and Mayhem. Kim's children were dressed as tigers.

Kylie Went As The Red Power Ranger

Kylie Jenner sported matching wig with her Power Rangers outfit. Kylie celebrated with her friends who were also dressed up as other power rangers. Check out some more looks here: