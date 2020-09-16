Happy Birthday Nick Jonas: Here Are Some Of His Adorable Moments From COVID-19 Lockdown

American singer and India's favourite international Jiju, Nick Jonas is turning 28 today (September 16). Nick is often seen sharing special moments with his family and wife Priyanka Chopra on social media. In the past couple of months, since the pandemic hit, Nick has been spending time with his family and dogs away from the city in California and has shared some adorable posts and moments from the isolation.

Right before the lockdown began, Nick and Priyanka had visited Mumbai to celebrate Holi, which was also the US singer's first Holi celebration. In 2020, Nick went on to start his own company, became a judge of the Voice, performed for COVID-19 relief, also celebrated his two years anniversary with Priyanka and welcomed a new member in the family. Take a look at some of the cute posts he shared on Instagram.

Nick also did an impromptu song for a film promotion #happinesscontinues and the level of silliness in the video won everyone's hearts.

Just as the pandemic began, Nick shared a video with fans hoping to share some cheer. "Hi everyone, we know its an unsure time for all of us. But we hope you are doing okay, we are sending you positive vibes," Nick said in the cosy video with PeeCee while at home.

Nick also had a great time performing for the COVID-19 relief fund as he wrote a song and the music video for which was reportedly shot by Priyanka Chopra. She was featured in the clip for a few seconds towards the end and the couple looks smitten.

The duo also welcomed a new pup to the family. Sharing the news nick wrote, "Welcome to the family Panda! Panda is a Husky Australian Shepard mix rescue and we're already in love ❤️"

Here are some of Nick's birthday posts for Priyanka and his mother Denise Miller-Jonas.

