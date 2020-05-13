Happy Birthday Robert Pattinson: Bollywood Divas Katrina And Priyanka Had A Crush On Twilight Star

Robert Pattinson, who turned 34 today, has come a long way from playing Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter to playing the Batman for Matt Reeves upcoming superhero film. The Hollywood heartthrob has a global fan following, including Bollywood celebrities Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. On different occasions, the actresses have confessed to having a huge crush on the Twilight star.

Robert first shot to fame with his Twilight Saga character, Edward Cullen, the vampire. He played the character in five films and still have women swooning over him for his portrayal as Edward.

During a candid conversation, Priyanka Chopra revealed that she had loved the film Twilight and had a crush on the leading man. While having a crush was harmless for PeeCee, Katrina Kaif admitted to being a bit of obsessed with him.

A report on TOI states that Katrina had bought the entire Twilight books series and read them in four-five days straight. She admitted to being obsessed with the actor and his character. She said, " I couldn't put them down. I've been racing through the adventures of the hottest vampire Edward Cullen for the last one week. I finished reading three of the Twilight books in less than four days. Now I'm into the fourth. I just can't get enough of him."

The actress, back in 2009, had planned on meeting the actor. "You don't understand. This is like an obsession for me. I can't get Robert Pattinson out of my head and I've never felt this way about any man before," a report in news18.com quoted Kaif as saying.

Katrina also had her fangirl moment, when she met Robert's wax statue. She had shared a picture with the statue on Facebook and captioned it as, "How do we look together? In my own little Twilight zone..."

Coming to Robert Pattinson's upcoming films, he is currently gearing up for the release of Christopher Nolan's Tenet, which also stars Dimple Kapadia. He will next be seen in Matt Reeves' superhero film, The Batman in the titular role.

ALSO READ:

ALSO READ: