      'Harry Potter' Star Rupert Grint Announces Girlfriend Georgia Groome's Pregnancy

      By Pti
      |

      Rupert Grint, the star of the Harry Potter franchise, and his girlfriend Georgia Groome are expecting their first child together.

      Rupert Grint Announces Girlfriend Georgia Groomes Pregnancy

      A representative of the 31-year-old actor, best known for playing Ron Weasley in the hit films, shared the news on Friday, reported PageSix.

      "Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are excited to announce they are expecting a baby and would please ask for privacy at this time," the spokesperson said.

      The statement came a day after Groome was photographed with her growing baby bump when she was buying essential supplies with Grint in North London.

      Grint and Groome, 28, who is best known for starring in movies such as London to Brighton and Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging", have been dating since 2011.

      'Friends' Reunion Special Will Miss HBO Max Launch Date

      Boyfriend Is Nowhere Near Top Of My List Of Priorities: Selena Gomez On New Song

      Story first published: Saturday, April 11, 2020, 16:47 [IST]
