Harvey Weinstein Rape Trial Begins, 2 Years After #MeToo First Took Place

Harvey Weinstein's trial began on January 23 in the State of New York, the former Miramax Films boss walked to the court without a walking stick unlike his previous hearings. Harvey if convicted of predatory sexual assault charges faces a chance at life in prison. The producer has been accused by several women that led to the #MeToo movement.

Lawyer Damon Cheronis earlier in defence said, they have number of emails sent by the women which undermine claims of non-consensual sex. As per reports Weinstein's attorneys were said to try and convince the court, that his two accusers engaged in consensual relationships with the defendant and only later claimed the incidents were forced.

He has been accused of forcibly performing oral sex on former production assistant Mimi Haleyi in his New York apartment in July 2006. And another unidentified woman came forward saying Weinstein has raped her in a New York hotel room back in March 2013.

Four other women including actress Annabella Sciorra and three unnamed alleged victims, may also be called to the stand, in an effort to convince the 12-member jury of Weinstein's predatory sexual behaviour pattern.

According to reports, 80 women came forward and accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct since October 2017. Out of which many fall out of the time frame to be able to file charges. The jury includes seven men and five women for the trail, which may run long until March 6, 2020.

