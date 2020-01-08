Here's First Look At James Cameron's Avatar 2 Releasing in 2021

James Cameron's 2009 release Avatar was one of the highest-grossing movies of all times, until 2019, when Marvel re-released Avengers Endgame to break Avatar's record. Filmmaker James had announced the franchise will grow up to four sequels and he has been working on the story for the last decade. He recently shared the first concept of the film with fans.

The second instalment of the film was supposed to hit theatres in 2014, but was delayed when James chose to work on further sequels and wished to shoot most of the film underwater. With technological advances and better equipment, the film got delayed more and more. Now the first sequel Avatar 2, is set to release on December 18, 2021.

During the Consumer Electronics Show 2020, Cameron revealed the first look at the art concept for the sequel. Take a look:

In the #Avatar sequels, you won’t just return to Pandora — you’ll explore new parts of the world.



Check out these brand new concept art pieces for a sneak peek at what’s to come. pic.twitter.com/bfZPWVa7XZ — Avatar (@officialavatar) January 7, 2020

While Avatar 2 and 3 were filmed back in 2017, the details have been kept under wraps. According to various reports, the first sequel will take place years after the 2009 release, and will introduce the audience to a new generation. We will now meet the new Na'vi clan among who will be the half-human child of Jake Sully (played by Sam Worthington) and Neytiri's (played by Zoe Saldana).

The Twitter caption reads, "you won't just return to Pandora - you'll explore new parts of the world.", and hints that the Na'vi clan has moved and we will be exploring the blue lagoons shown in the concept arts. Earlier it was also reported that the cast had been taking diving lessons and Cameron's wish to shoot the film underwater confirms, the director is ready to blow our minds with a new world underwater.

Apart from Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang recently confirmed he will be returning as the lead antagonist to the franchise. New actors joining the Na'vi Clan are Kate Winslet and Cliff Curtis.

Avatar 2: Stephen Lang To Return As Main Antagonist For James Cameron's sequel to Avatar