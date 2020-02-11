    For Quick Alerts
      Here's Proof, Oscars 2020 Winner Parasite Is Not Inspired By Vijay's Tamil Film

      Tamil star Vijay's fans are convinced that the 92nd Academy Award Winner Parasite is inspired by the 1999 Tamil release, Minsara Kanna. Bong Joon Ho's Parasite went on to receive 4 awards in major categories like best picture to best international feature film.

      Fans took to their social media to list down the similarities between the two movies. Minsara Kanna, released in 1999 was directed by K.S. Ravikumar and starred Vijay and Monica Castelino in leading roles. The film showcased a young man who falls in love with a millionaire's sister and then begins to work at her household. He also brings in the rest of his family members to influence their decision about their love.

      Parasite only shares a similar infiltration theme but has nothing else, remotely common. The trope where a boy falls in love and works at her house to impress her or her family, has been highly common and successful over the years in South as well as Hindi films. Apart from Kamal Haasan's Kadhala Kadhala and Malayalam movie Odurathaman, plenty of other Bollywood releases like 1975 film Chupke Chupke, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda's 1997 release Hero No 1, have shared similar stories.

      Many filmmakers around the globe have also explored extensions of storyline, however, Parasite directed by Bong Joon Ho is a black comedy where the lead Ki-woo is struggling for everyday needs and infiltrates Mr Park's family only for the steady income. Soon a string of unusual events began to take place in the house which tie the fate of the two families together.

      Parasite won four Oscars on Sunday night, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. During one of the acceptance speeches, Bong Joon Ho said, "When I was young and studying cinema, there was a saying that I carved deep into my heart which, 'The most personal is the most creative.' That comes to us from our great Martin Scorsese."

      Story first published: Tuesday, February 11, 2020, 11:33 [IST]
