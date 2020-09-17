Here's Why Kim Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio And Others Froze Instagram And Facebook Accounts

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West recently went dark on her Instagram and Facebook accounts along with a number of Hollywood celebrities, as a protest against the spread of "hate, propaganda and misinformation".

Some of the others celebs who joined the protest were Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Orlando Bloom, Kerry Washington, Sacha Baron Cohen Jamie Foxx, Katy Perry, Demi Lovato, Cara Delevegne, Gwyneth Paltrow, Naomi Cambell, Sebastian Stan, Nick Kroll, Rachel Zoe, Isla Fisher, Natalie Portman, Sarah Silverman, Ashton Kutcher, and others.

The campaign #StopHateForProfit was launched in June. The organizers accused Facebook and Instagram of not doing enough to stop hate speeches and disinformation. Kim is one of the most followed celebrities in the world with 188.8 million followers. According to reports, with Kim's support for the campaign, millions of dollars were wiped off Facebook's stock within minutes.

Celebs Have Called Out IG And Facebook's Policies That Disregard Hate Posts For Profit The supporting celebrities reportedly froze their Facebook and Instagram accounts for 24 hours on Wednesday. Kim took to her Twitter account and wrote, "I love that I can connect directly with you through Instagram and Facebook, but I can't sit by and stay silent while these platforms continue to allow the spreading of hate, propaganda and misinformation - created by groups to sow division and split America apart- only to take steps after people are killed." Kim Kardashian Claims Misinformation Affects Elections & Undermines Democracy "Misinformation shared on social media has a serious impact on our elections and undermines our democracy. Please join me tomorrow when I will be "freezing" my Instagram and FB account to tell Facebook to #StopHateForProfit," she added. Ashton Kutcher, Jennifer Lawrence And Several Other Celebs Went Dark On IG & FB Jennifer Lawrence also showed support for the #StopHateForProfit campaign on her Twitter account and wrote, "Facebook ignores hate & disinformation on their site. This is not an "operational mistake." It is a deliberate decision to put profits over people and democracy." Ashton Kutcher joined the boycott and urged his millions of followers to do the same. He wrote, "these tools were not built to spread hate (and) violence".

Kim Kardashian Reveals Keeping Up With The Kardashians Is Coming To An End